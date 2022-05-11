Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

May. 11, 2022  

YESTERDAY ONCE MORE - A TRIBUTE TO THE CARPENTERS Announced at Cheney Hall

Cheney Hall presents Yesterday Once More - A Tribute To The Carpenters, September 23, 2022.

The Carpenters were one of the most successful musical sibling duos of all time, selling over 90 million records worldwide. With an incredible string of mega hits, there was no more popular musical group throughout the 1970s than The Carpenters - and years later, their amazing music still stands the test of time.

Yesterday Once More - A Tribute to The Carpenters, captures The Carpenters concert experience with amazing accuracy. The look, the voice, the sound and the great songs are all on display as the 1970s reappear and The Carpenters take the stage.

Some of the timeless songs that are part of this outstanding performance are Close To You, We've Only Just Begun, Top of The World, Rainy Days and Mondays, Yesterday Once More, Superstar, Please Mr. Postman and many more!

For Tickets or More Information.



