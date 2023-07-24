Windham Theatre Guild's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Begins This Friday

The production runs from July 28th through August 12th.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

Windham Theatre Guild's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Begins This Friday

After four years, the WTG will bring back the summer musical! Don't miss Mel Brooks Young Frankenstein on the Tricia Hul Stage July 28th to August 12th.

From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, The Producers, comes this monster new musical comedy. The comedy genius, Mel Brooks, adapts his legendarily funny film into a brilliant stage creation – Young Frankenstein!

Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced "Eye-gore"), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. "It's alive!" he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.

Every bit as relevant to audience members who will remember the original as it will be to newcomers, Young Frankenstein has all the of panache of the screen sensation with a little extra theatrical flair added. It will surely be the perfect opportunity for a production company to showcase an array of talents. With such memorable tunes as "The Transylvania Mania," "He Vas My Boyfriend" and "Puttin' on the Ritz," Young Frankenstein is scientifically proven, monstrously good entertainment.

Please note that this show is rated PG-13.

 

Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein

Book by Mel Brooks  and Thomas Meehan                   

Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks

Original Direction & Choreography by Susan Stroman

 

July  28, 29,  August 4, 5, 10 11  & 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM

July 30 & August 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM

 

Burton Leavitt Theatre, 779 Main Street, Willimantic

Adults  $23    

Students/Seniors  $20  

Children under 12  $15 

UCONN/ECSU/QVCC Students $15 (with ID) 

**Special Price for Thursday, August 10th Performance**

Anyone who buys a ticket at the door on Thursday, Aug 10th  will pay the kid's price of just $15. This offer does NOT apply to tickets reserved in advance.   

Reserve Tickets at 423-2245 or online at Click Here

Tickets Also Available at the Door, No Refunds

 

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

 




Recommended For You