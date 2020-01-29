Windham Theatre Guild Presents NATIVE GARDENS and THE ENCHANTED BOOKSHOP MUSICAL
Windham Theatre Guild presents Native Gardens by Karen Zacarías next month.
Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, are realizing the American dream when they purchase a house next door to community stalwarts Virginia and Frank. But a disagreement over a longstanding fence line soon spirals into an all-out war of taste, class, privilege and entitlement. The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose.
The companies youth program will present The Enchanted Bookshop Musical.
An ordinary used book shop by day, A Likely Story becomes a magical place each night. Thanks to a spell from the Book Fairy, the characters inside the books come alive each and every night. Six of those characters - Dorothy Gale, Robin Hood, Pollyanna, Sherlock Holmes, Heidi, and Tom Sawyer - long to help Margie, the scatterbrained owner, save her struggling store. But they're not allowed to leave the building or be seen by human eyes.So when a pair of bungling smugglers comes looking for a stolen necklace hidden inside one of the books, the characters are torn. Should they warn Margie and risk disappearing forever? Or can they find a way to defeat the crooks without being seen? Including appearances by other literary characters such as the Queen of Hearts, Long John Silver, and Doctor Doolittle, and with a toe-tapping score from Stephen Murray featuring jazz, march, and pop tunes, this charming musical will enchant audiences young and old. For more information call 423-2245 or visit www.windhamtheatreguild.org