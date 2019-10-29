Windham Theatre Guild Presents FROST/NIXON

The Windham Theatre Guild proudly presents its next Main Stage production of the season...Frost/Nixon by Peter Morgan, opening Friday, November 8th at the Burton Leavitt Theatre in Willimantic.

British talk-show host David Frost has become a lowbrow laughingstock. Richard M. Nixon has just resigned the United States presidency in total disgrace over Vietnam and the Watergate scandal. Determined to resurrect his career, Frost risks everything on a series of in-depth interviews in order to extract an apology from Nixon. The cagey Nixon, however, is equally bent on redeeming himself in his nation's eyes. In the television age, image is king, and both men are desperate to out-talk and upstage each other as the cameras roll. The result is the interview that sealed a president's legacy.

Wayne Trembly returns to Direct is wonderful production. Wayne has directed Crimes of the Heart, Into the Woods, and Working for the Guild and is excited to bring this historical play to the WTG stage.

Frost/Nixon runs November 8, 9, 14, 15 & 16 at 7:30pm and Sunday Matinees on November 10 and 17 at 2:00pm at the Burton Leavitt Theatre, 779 Main Street, Willimantic. Ticket prices are $19 for Adults, $16 for Students/Seniors, and $12 for children under 12. All UCONN, ECSU & QVCC students (with ID) pay the discounted price of $14. Group discounts are also available. Walmart of North Windham sponsors a Thursday night special. Anyone who buys a ticket at the door on Thursday, November 14th will pay the children's price of just $12 a ticket. This special offer does NOT apply to tickets reserved in advance.

For reservations and information, call the Windham Theatre Guild at 860-423-2245 or buy your tickets on-line at windhamtheatreguild.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You