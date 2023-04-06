Westport Museum Exhibit At Westport Country Playhouse Explores Music Of Harlem Renaissance

Westport Museum for History & Culture and Westport Country Playhouse are collaborating on a micro-exhibit entitled "Music of the American Experience: Black Excellence and the Sounds of the Jazz Age," installed in the Playhouse lobby, from April 11 through 29.

Tying in with the Playhouse's current production, "Ain't Misbehavin': The Fats Waller Musical," the exhibit explores the music featured in the show and the historical events that led to the Harlem Renaissance. The partnership is an opportunity for two of Westport's cultural institutions to combine their strengths and explore history in a new and engaging way. The exhibit is free-of-charge and open to visitors two hours before performances of "Ain't Misbehavin'."

"More and more, we are seeing theaters, musical venues, and other arts spaces using their platforms to engage in public history," said Ramin Ganeshram, executive director of Westport Museum for History & Culture. "We are committed to aiding these fellow cultural institutions provide their audiences with opportunities to connect to our past and to civic engagement in the present. Installing exhibits that enhance Playhouse productions is a collaboration for the public good that we hope to continue well into the future."

Last fall, Westport Museum installed an exhibit entitled "Departures/Arrivals" to accompany the Playhouse production, "From the Mississippi Delta," helping to contextualize the themes of the Great Migration within the play.

"Ain't Misbehavin'" won the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical and was named a 2022 "Critic's Pick" in The New York Times. Backed by a seven-piece, on-stage band, the five-member cast features a contestant from "X Factor" and "The Voice" and two finalists from "American Idol." Director and choreograph is Jeffrey L. Page, who won an MTV Video Music Award for his work with Beyoncé, and has been a featured choreographer on Fox Television's "So You Think You Can Dance." The score of jazz, blues, and swing music of the 1920s and 1930s will provide insight into a vibrant time in American history and music, as well as energize, enlighten, and entertain.

"Ain't Misbehavin'" is conceived by Murray Horwitz and Richard Maltby, Jr. Co-producers are Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, MA, and Geva Theatre Center in Rochester, NY.

