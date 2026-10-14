Westport Country Playhouse to Host Jane Austen Symposium

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​Westport Country Playhouse will present a free Sunday Symposium, open to the public, following the. October 25, 3 p.m. performance of the world premiere of “Ken Ludwig's Pride and Prejudice, Part 2: Napoleon at Pemberley,” a theatrical sequel to Jane Austen's novel “Pride and Prejudice.” The Symposium, titled “Jane Austen: Ageless at 250,” will feature a conversation exploring Austen's enduring legacy, followed by an interactive dialogue with the audience.

Panelists are Christine Catallo, Director of Library Services and Operations at Pequot Library in Southport and a noted Jane Austen scholar; and Pamela Buck, Ph.D., Associate Professor of English at Sacred Heart University specializing in eighteenth- and nineteenth-century British literature, with a focus on Jane Austen. Moderator is Kelle Ruden, whose career in the book business has included bookstores, publishing, and libraries. A member of the Jane Austen Society North America for over a decade, Ruden attended Christ Church, University of Oxford in summer 2026 to study the work of Jane Austen.

The World Premiere of “Ken Ludwig's Pride and Prejudice, Part 2: Napoleon at Pemberley” runs from October 20 through November 7. Celebrating Jane Austen's 250th anniversary year, the new play blends her elegant world with a dash of historical adventure, creating a lively ensemble comedy about marriage, ambition, and the thrill of changing one's destiny.

Single tickets start at $50 with discounts for students, senior citizens, educators, military, first responders, Indigenous peoples, professional playwrights, and groups, as well as options for pay-what-you-will and library passes.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 09 Hrs 52 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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