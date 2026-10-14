Westport Country Playhouse to Host Jane Austen Symposium
The free event will feature Austen scholars and moderator Kelle Ruden in conversation about the author's legacy.
Westport Country Playhouse will present a free Sunday Symposium, open to the public, following the. October 25, 3 p.m. performance of the world premiere of “Ken Ludwig's Pride and Prejudice, Part 2: Napoleon at Pemberley,” a theatrical sequel to Jane Austen's novel “Pride and Prejudice.” The Symposium, titled “Jane Austen: Ageless at 250,” will feature a conversation exploring Austen's enduring legacy, followed by an interactive dialogue with the audience.
Panelists are Christine Catallo, Director of Library Services and Operations at Pequot Library in Southport and a noted Jane Austen scholar; and Pamela Buck, Ph.D., Associate Professor of English at Sacred Heart University specializing in eighteenth- and nineteenth-century British literature, with a focus on Jane Austen. Moderator is Kelle Ruden, whose career in the book business has included bookstores, publishing, and libraries. A member of the Jane Austen Society North America for over a decade, Ruden attended Christ Church, University of Oxford in summer 2026 to study the work of Jane Austen.
The World Premiere of “Ken Ludwig's Pride and Prejudice, Part 2: Napoleon at Pemberley” runs from October 20 through November 7. Celebrating Jane Austen's 250th anniversary year, the new play blends her elegant world with a dash of historical adventure, creating a lively ensemble comedy about marriage, ambition, and the thrill of changing one's destiny.
Single tickets start at $50 with discounts for students, senior citizens, educators, military, first responders, Indigenous peoples, professional playwrights, and groups, as well as options for pay-what-you-will and library passes.
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