Ken Ludwig's PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, PART 2 to Premiere at Westport Country Playhouse

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Westport Country Playhouse will kick off the 2026-27 Season with the World Premiere of “Ken Ludwig’s Pride and Prejudice, Part 2: Napoleon at Pemberley,” a stage sequel to Jane Austen’s novel “Pride and Prejudice,” from October 20 through November 7. The production will be helmed by award-winning director/playwright Emily Mann.

“Pride and Prejudice, Part 2” picks up with Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy happily married at Pemberley—until their world is upended by an unexpected house guest: Napoleon Bonaparte! As the fallen emperor awaits exile, his presence ignites a revolution of sorts among the Darcys and their colorful circle of friends and relations.

"In troubled times, it’s especially important to produce plays that encourage us to hope, dream, and strive to be our best selves,” said Ludwig. “’Pride and Prejudice, Part 2’ continues the story of Jane Austen’s most beloved characters with an aim to entertain audiences and send them back into the world buoyed by laughter and optimism."

The eight-member cast includes Lucy Austin as Lydia Wickham (Regional: “Sweeney Todd,” “The Sound of Music” at Utah Shakespeare Festival; “Cymbeline,” “Much Ado about Nothing,” “Into the Woods,” “The General from America” at Hudson Valley Shakespeare; Film: Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women”; BFA: The Boston Conservatory); Delphi Borich as Elizabeth Darcy (Broadway: “Into the Woods,” “Camelot”; originated roles of May Welland in “The Age of Innocence” and Elizabeth Bennet in “Austen’s Pride,” a musical adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice”; graduate of Syracuse University; @delphiborich); Carson Elrod as Mr. Collins/Major Hudson Lowe (Westport Country Playhouse: “The Drawer Boy,” “How the Other Half Loves,” “Bedroom Farce,” “Don Juan”; Broadway: “Peter and The Starcatcher,” “Reckless,” “Noises Off”; Metropolitan Opera: “The Merry Widow”; MFA NYU Grad Acting; executive director of Arts Workers United); Mathias Goldstein as Lieutenant Melville (Theatre: “The Flick,” “Twelfth Night,” “As You Like It,” “The Diary of Anne Frank”; Film/TV: “Law & Order,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “The Pale Blue Eye,” “Le Parrot”; MFA: Juilliard).

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 10 Hrs 20 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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