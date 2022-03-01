Westport Country Playhouse Single Tickets On Sale Today For 2022 Season

Single tickets for Westport Country Playhouse's 2022 Season, the historic theater's 91st year, will go on sale beginning Tuesday, March 1, at noon. Single tickets may be purchased by phone at 203-227-4177; in person at 25 Powers Court, Westport, between 12 and 6 p.m.; or online at https://www.westportplayhouse.org/whats-on/2022season/.

"Under the lights this year we have five stories of triumph, family, and hope," said Mark Lamos, Westport Country Playhouse artistic director. "Stories of fathers, mothers, grandparents, daughters, and sons rendered in song, dialogue, movement, and stagecraft. I can't wait to welcome back our audience to live, in-person theater at the Playhouse again."

Single tickets start at $30. For information on special offers, including discounts for students, senior citizens, educators, military and first responders, Indigenous peoples, professional playwrights, and groups, as well as options for pay-what-you-will and Westport Library pass, visit www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/box-office/.

Season ticket packages continue on sale offering savings up to 35% off single ticket prices, priority seating, restaurant discounts, $10 off extra tickets, and patron flexibility, including a choice of five-play or four-play options. Flex Passes are also on sale, providing date flexibility.

The Playhouse's 2022 Season, from April 5 through October 30, features five productions, opening with the pop/rock musical, "Next to Normal," with music by Tom Kitt, book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, playing April 5 through April 23. Director and choreographer is Marcos Santana, who helmed the Playhouse's 2019 hit musical production of "In the Heights." "Next to Normal," the 2009 Tony Award-winning musical and winner of the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, pushes the boundaries of contemporary musical theater with a story about a family's response to loss and endurance. Production Sponsor is Czekaj Artistic Productions. Corporate Production Sponsor is Bank of America. Additional support is from cthumanities.

"Straight White Men," written by Young Jean Lee and directed by Mark Lamos, will play from May 24 through June 5. It's Christmas Eve, and Ed has invited his three grown sons back to their family home for Chinese takeout, pranks, and gossip. But when an impossible question threatens the buoyant festivities, they're forced to face their own identities in this alternately hilarious and thought-provoking satire.

"Kim's Convenience," a comedy that inspired a Netflix series about a Korean-Canadian family who own a Toronto convenience store, will run from July 5 through July 17, written by Ins Choi and directed by Nelson T. Eusebio III. The News York Times named "Kim's Convenience" as one of the best international television series of 2021. Production Sponsor is Adam G. Clemens. Production Partners are Allen and Lorraine Noveck.

"4000 Miles," written by Amy Herzog and directed by David Kennedy, Playhouse associate artistic director, will be staged from August 23 through September 4. After suffering a major loss while on a cross-country bike trip, 21-year-old Leo seeks solace from his feisty 91-year-old grandmother in her Greenwich Village apartment. Over the course of a single month, these unlikely roommates infuriate, bewilder, and ultimately find each other. "4000 Miles" was a finalist for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and winner of the 2012 Obie Award for Best New Play. Production Sponsor is the Eunice and David Bigelow Foundation.

The 2022 season will culminate with "From the Mississippi Delta" by Endesha Ida Mae Holland and directed by Goldie E. Patrick, from October 18 through October 30. The journey begins in Greenwood, Mississippi--the Delta--where Phelia works in the cotton fields. Her experiences inspire her to dream, sweeping her into the momentum of the civil rights movement. The play won a Los Angeles Drama-Logue Award and was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize. Production Sponsors are Judy and Scott Phares.

All titles, artists, dates, times, and formats are subject to change.

The performance schedule is Tuesday at 7 p.m., Wednesday at 2 and 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. (No Wed. or Sat. matinees during preview week). Special series include Taste of Tuesday, LGBT Night, Post-Play Dialogues, Opening Night, Sunday Symposium, Backstage Pass, Thursday TalkBack, and Open Caption.

All audience members must present proof of vaccination and booster and wear a mask at all times while inside Westport Country Playhouse. Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the U.S., requires that actors perform only at theaters where audiences wear masks. For updates on Covid-19 health and safety protocols at the Playhouse, visit https://www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/covid19safety/

For more information and tickets, visit www.westportplayhouse.org, email boxoffice@westportplayhouse.org, or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, Tuesday through Friday, 12 to 6 p.m.