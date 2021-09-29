Westport Country Playhouse Presents In-Person and Virtual Script In Hand Playreading

Westport Country Playhouse will present a Script in Hand playreading of "Mrs. Mannerly," a comedy about a young boy and his manners teacher, before a live audience on Monday, October 11, at 7 p.m. The performance will be captured on film for on-demand streaming at home, from Wednesday, October 13 through Sunday, October 17. "Mrs. Mannerly" will feature Playhouse favorites Mark Shanahan and Anne Keefe in the roles of student and teacher, respectively. Written by Jeffrey Hatcher and directed by Shanahan, curator of the Script in Hand Series, running time is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

Set in 1967, "Mrs. Mannerly" is a nostalgic and laugh-filled tale about an unlikely friendship between a young boy and his demanding, yet remarkable, manners teacher, who taught him important life lessons far beyond which fork to use at dinner and the value of a handwritten thank you note.

"Annie Keefe and I wanted to do something special to welcome our community back together with an evening that would be personal and heartfelt," said Shanahan. "We hope you consider 'Mrs. Mannerly' our thank you note to YOU, our Script in Hand audience, for your continued loyalty, friendship, and support. We look forward to seeing you in person and properly telling you just how much we've missed you. After all, good manners never go out of style."

Anne Keefe will play Mrs. Mannerly. She is associate artist at Westport Country Playhouse. As curator of the Script in Hand Series for over 10 years, she directed nearly 50 Script in Hand readings. Keefe served as artistic director of Westport Country Playhouse with Joanne Woodward in 2008, and as associate artistic director from 2000-2006, also with Woodward. She appeared in a Script in Hand playreading of "Arsenic and Old Lace" with Woodward, Shanahan, and Christopher Walken in 2008.

Mark Shanahan is curator of the Script in Hand Series, director, and playing the role of Jeffrey, the young student. He appeared at Westport Country Playhouse in "Around the World in 80 Days," "Tryst," "Sedition," "David Copperfield," "Journey's End," and over 20 Script in Hand playreadings, and directed readings of "Butterflies Are Free," with Blythe Danner and Jonathan Groff, and "The Greatest Gift" by Weston playwright David Wiltse. He is the creator and curator of Westport Country Playhouse Radio Theater and writer/director of the Playhouse radio adaptation "A Merry little Christmas Carol." New York acting credit includes "The 39 Steps," "Small World," "Checkers," "Tryst," "The Shaughraun," "As Bees in Honey Drown," and "The Internationalist." His directorial work has been seen at Alley Theatre, George Street Playhouse, Virginia Stage, Arkansas Rep, White Heron, Fulton Opera House, Weston Playhouse, Florida Rep, Penguin Rep, Merrimack Rep, The Cape Playhouse, and many more. He has written numerous radio plays for White Heron's Ghost Light Series (featuring Christopher Plummer and Judith Ivey, among others), and is the author of the Off-Broadway and regional hit comedy, "The Dingdong"; "A Merry Little Christmas Carol"; "A Murder at Fernly Hall"; and "A Sherlock Carol," which premieres this fall Off-Broadway at New World Stages. www.mark-shanahan.net

Playwright Jeffrey Hatcher's Broadway credits include the book for "Never Gonna Dance." Off-Broadway credits include "Three Viewings," "A Picasso," "The Government Inspector," "Scotland Road," "The Turn of the Screw," and "Tuesdays with Morrie." Film and television credits include "Stage Beauty," "Casanova," "The Duchess," and episodes of "Columbo."

Stage directions are read by Alexandra Rappaport. Stage manager is Megan Smith.

Tickets to attend the reading in person are $20. Patrons must be masked and fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized vaccine to attend an indoor performance and must show proof of vaccination with their valid ticket to enter. For updates on Covid-19 health and safety protocols at the Playhouse, visit https://www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/covid19safety/

Tickets for on-demand streaming are $20 individual, $40 pair, and $80 household. Each purchase entitles the ticket buyer to one individual link.

The Script in Hand Playreading Series is supported by the Burry Fredrik Foundation and the White Barn Program of the Lucille Lortel Foundation.

2021 Season Sponsor is the Eunice and David Bigelow Foundation. 2021 Season Media Sponsors are Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio.

All dates, titles, artists, and formats subject to change.

