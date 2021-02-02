Westport Country Playhouse Launches FROM CONCEPT TO CURTAIN Series

Westport Country Playhouse will launch "From Concept to Curtain," a virtual documentary series of 30-minute films offering a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process of putting together a Playhouse production, starting in February.

The premiere episode will be "In the Heights: Beyond el Barrio," beginning Thursday, February 4, at noon, on the Playhouse's website (westportplayhouse.org) and Youtube channel (WestportPlayhouse), free-of-charge.

Host is Marcos Santana, director and choreographer of the Playhouse's 2019 production of "In the Heights." Santana performed on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning show, with music and lyrics by "Hamilton's" Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes.

"In the Heights: Beyond el Barrio" will explore mounting the Playhouse production through interviews with members of the creative team: Adam Koch, set design; Fabian Fidel Aguilar, costume design; María-Cristina Fusté, lighting design; and Daniel Green, music director. They will discuss their inspirations, the challenges they faced, what they would have done differently, and their favorite moment from the show, among other inside scoops. The video includes short clips from the Playhouse production.

Marcos Santana, who wrote and directed the video "In the Heights: Beyond el Barrio," in addition to hosting, was born and raised in Puerto Rico. According to Santana, he will never forget the first time he was introduced to the show. "In 2006, I was booked in a workshop of 'In the Heights,' a brand-new, Broadway-bound, Latinx show. When I heard the Latin rhythms and 'lights up on Washington Heights,' for the first time in a very long time in my career, I felt like I was home."

Santana also choreographed Westport Country Playhouse's "Man of La Mancha" in 2018. His Broadway credits include Tony Award nominations as associate choreographer for "On Your Feet!" and "Rocky."

The video is dedicated in loving memory of Doreen Montalvo (1963-2020), who played Camila in the Playhouse production of "In the Heights." Video credits: Marcos Santana, writer/director; David Dreyfoos, associate producer/director of production; RJ Romeo, technical director/associate director of production; Stephen Emerick, editing; and Cynthia Astmann, titles and graphic design.

More videos in the "From Concept to Curtain" series on the Playhouse's website and YouTube channel will be announced soon.

Due to the global pandemic, the Playhouse campus remains closed since last March. The 2021 Season is scheduled to begin in April, online and in-person. Playhouse management will be following the science and the State of Connecticut Department of Health guidelines in deciding when and how to safely open its buildings to the public.

For Westport Country Playhouse information, visit westportplayhouse.org, leave a message on the box office voicemail at (203) 227-4177, or email at boxoffice@westportplayhouse.org. The Playhouse's physical box office is closed during the pandemic, but staff is working from home, returning phone messages and answering emails. Please understand with the high volume of inquiries, it may take up to 72 hours to respond. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse), follow on Twitter (@WCPlayhouse), and on YouTube (WestportPlayhouse).