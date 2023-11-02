Waterbury's Palace Theater and The Waterbury Symphony Orchestra Present HOME ALONE IN CONCERT December 2

The Palace Theater, Waterbury and the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra (WSO) are joining forces to present the beloved holiday comedy film, Home Alone, with live orchestral accompaniment on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 PM. Led by Music Director and Conductor Leif Bjaland, the WSO will perform John Williams' musical score synchronized to the film on the main stage of the Palace Theater. The Waterbury Chorale will be performing with the Symphony to help bring the movie to life.

Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin McCallister, an 8-year-old boy who's accidentally left behind when his family leaves for Christmas vacation, and who must defend his home against two bungling thieves (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern). “Imagine all the fun and hijinks of the movie, with the excitement of a live orchestra and chorale performing the score on stage at Waterbury's Palace Theater,” says Bjaland. “It truly is a magical experience!” The film was nominated for two Academy Awards including Best Original Score and Best Original Song (“Somewhere in My Memory”).

As a special treat for children attending the event, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available in the Grand Foyer before the movie and during intermission to visit and pose for photos. Families are encouraged to bring a camera or use their phones to take special holiday photos. This unique way to experience a movie offers hilarious, heart-warming holiday fun for the entire family.

This extraordinary event celebrates the ongoing partnership of two organizations who share a commitment to improving quality of life in Northwestern Connecticut by connecting the community through arts and providing arts access and education to residents of the Greater Waterbury.