Waterbury's Palace Theater and The Waterbury Symphony Orchestra Present HOME ALONE IN CONCERT December 2

The holiday comedy classic accompanied by the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra featuring the Waterbury Chorale.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Waterbury's Palace Theater and The Waterbury Symphony Orchestra Present HOME ALONE IN CONCERT December 2

Waterbury's Palace Theater and The Waterbury Symphony Orchestra Present HOME ALONE IN CONCERT December 2

The Palace Theater, Waterbury and the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra (WSO) are joining forces to present the beloved holiday comedy film, Home Alone, with live orchestral accompaniment on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 PM.  Led by Music Director and Conductor Leif Bjaland, the WSO will perform John Williams' musical score synchronized to the film on the main stage of the Palace Theater. The Waterbury Chorale will be performing with the Symphony to help bring the movie to life.

Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin McCallister, an 8-year-old boy who's accidentally left behind when his family leaves for Christmas vacation, and who must defend his home against two bungling thieves (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern). “Imagine all the fun and hijinks of the movie, with the excitement of a live orchestra and chorale performing the score on stage at Waterbury's Palace Theater,” says Bjaland. “It truly is a magical experience!” The film was nominated for two Academy Awards including Best Original Score and Best Original Song (“Somewhere in My Memory”).

As a special treat for children attending the event, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available in the Grand Foyer before the movie and during intermission to visit and pose for photos. Families are encouraged to bring a camera or use their phones to take special holiday photos. This unique way to experience a movie offers hilarious, heart-warming holiday fun for the entire family.

This extraordinary event celebrates the ongoing partnership of two organizations who share a commitment to improving quality of life in Northwestern Connecticut by connecting the community through arts and providing arts access and education to residents of the Greater Waterbury.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
The Met: Live in HD Brings X: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MALCOM X to the Warner Photo
The Met: Live in HD Brings X: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MALCOM X to the Warner

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera’s award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, presents Anthony Davis's X: The Life and Times of Malcom X, Saturday, November 18 at 12:55 pm ET, in the Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium. 

2
CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS Returns to TheaterWorks Hartford This Month Photo
CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS Returns to TheaterWorks Hartford This Month

Fresh, funny and smart – it’s back. Conceived and directed by Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero, Connecticut's favorite holiday tradition returns to TheaterWorks Hartford.

3
CHRISTMAS COOKIES THE MUSICAL Comes to Milford For The Holidays Photo
CHRISTMAS COOKIES THE MUSICAL Comes to Milford For The Holidays

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., a professional, not-for-profit theatre company, presents it’s holiday feature, “Christmas Cookies! The Musical,” opening Friday, December 1 at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in downtown Milford.

4
A Celebration of Indian Performing Arts Comes to the Ballard Institute This Month Photo
A Celebration of Indian Performing Arts Comes to the Ballard Institute This Month

 In conjunction with its current exhibition Tradition and Revolution in Indian Shadow Puppetry, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present A Celebration of Indian Performing Arts, to showcase the talents of local and UConn Indian artists.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At 'Silence' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Video
First Look At 'Silence' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES
First Look At 'Part of the Sound' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Video
First Look At 'Part of the Sound' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES
Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal Video
Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
The Diary of Anne Frank in Connecticut The Diary of Anne Frank
DRESSING ROOM THEATRE (10/26-11/12)Tracker
It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play in Connecticut It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
Elf in Connecticut Elf
Cabaret On Main Theater (11/10-11/19)Tracker
Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches in Connecticut Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (11/03-11/12)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
WRECK THE HALLS in Connecticut WRECK THE HALLS
The Sherman Playhouse (11/24-12/23)
Sarah Ruhls’ EURYDICE in Connecticut Sarah Ruhls’ EURYDICE
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (6/07-6/23)
Carrie: The Musical in Connecticut Carrie: The Musical
Delmonte Bernstein Studio Theater (11/30-12/03)
Colosseum Rome Guide Show in Connecticut Colosseum Rome Guide Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-4/12)
Joni Mitchell 80th Birthday Tribute Featuring The Joni Project in Connecticut Joni Mitchell 80th Birthday Tribute Featuring The Joni Project
Sacred Heart University Community Theatre (11/11-11/11)
Lewis Carroll’s ALICE'S ADVENTURES in Connecticut Lewis Carroll’s ALICE'S ADVENTURES
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (4/26-5/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You