Warner Theatre to Stage SILENT SKY

You asked for it after seeing the Staged Reading in 2021... and now the Warner Theatre has announced the Stage @ the Warner production of SILENT SKY by Lauren Gunderson, which will be presented in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre from May 7-22, 2022.

When Henrietta Leavitt begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, she isn't allowed to touch a telescope or express an original idea. Instead, she joins a group of women "computers," charting the stars for a renowned astronomer who calculates projects in "girl hours" and has no time for the women's probing theories. As Henrietta, in her free time, attempts to measure the light and distance of stars, she must also take measure of her life on Earth, trying to balance her dedication to science with family obligations and the possibility of love.

The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt explores a woman's place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women's ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. Social progress, like scientific progress, can be hard to see when one is trapped among earthly complications; Henrietta Leavitt and her female peers believe in both, and their dedication changed the way we understand both the heavens and Earth.

The cast features Martha Irving, Eric Lindblom, Lyn Nagel, Marilyn Olsen, and Priscilla Squiers. The production is directed by Sharon W. Houk. Performances are May 7, 13, 14, 20 & 21 at 8:00 pm and May 8, 15, & 22 at 2:00 pm. For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.

The Stage @ the Warner presenting sponsor is Hartford HealthCare/Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. The Studio Theatre Series sponsor is Northwest Community Bank.

SILENT SKY by Lauren Gunderson is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service and Lauren Gunderson.