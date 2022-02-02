Warner Theatre and NCCC Partner to Provide Live Theater Opportunities for Students

Northwestern Connecticut Community College in Winsted, CT and the Warner Theatre in have partnered to provide live theater opportunities for students at a nominal cost.

Institutional membership between the Warner and Northwestern will allow students to attend all 2022 Stage @ the Warner productions for only $5 a ticket. The agreement also allows for four classroom reservations for attendance to any Stage @ the Warner production.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Northwestern Connecticut Community College," said Lesley Budny, Warner Theatre Relationship Director. "This partnership will serve as a program to benefit the students and faculty at NCCC while supporting arts and culture in our region."

The Northwestern Cultural Planning Committee is funded through the support of the Northwestern Community College Foundation and generally provides numerous and varied campus events for students and the community each semester. Past events include author talks and live music and theater. Due to the pandemic, events on campus have been curtailed until further notice.

"Northwestern has always valued cultural activities as an extension of our student's learning experiences," said James Patterson, Director of Library Services and Co-Chair of the Cultural Planning Committee on campus. "For many of our students, this partnership with the Warner may be the only opportunity they have to witness live theater."

Partnership between Northwestern and the Warner Theatre is not new. The campus has held theater classes at the Warner for a number of years and also held commencement at the theater prior to the pandemic.

"This opportunity with The Warner has allowed us the ability to offer our students a cultural activity," said Patterson. "We are very fortunate and grateful that The Warner supports Northwestern and our students."

The membership will be in effect through December 31, 2022. Students will need a student ID to use membership benefits. For more information, please contact either James Patterson at jpatterson@nwcc.edu or Laura McCarthy at lmccarthy@nwcc.edu.