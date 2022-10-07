Warner Theatre To Screen THE LOST BOYS & BEETLEJUICE This Month

Movies @ the Warner presents THE LOST BOYS, Thursday, October 13 at 7 pm. The following week, the Warner will show BEETLEJUICE, Thursday, October 20 at 7 pm. Fall Films are presented by Movies @ the Warner and sponsored by Elevator Service Company.

THE LOST BOYS

Dir. Joel Schumacher, 1987

Cast: Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Dianne Wiest, Jami Gertz, Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman, Barnard Hughs. Rated R.

Sam and his older brother Michael are all-American teens with all-American interests. But after they move with their mother to peaceful Santa Carla, California, things mysteriously begin to change. Michael's not himself lately. And Mom's not going to like what he's turning into. THE LOST BOYS reshapes vampire tradition, deftly mixing heart-pounding terror, rib-tickling laughs, and a body-gyrating rock soundtrack. As directed by Joel Schumacher, a marvelous cast stakes you to gleefully ghoulish entertainment.

BEETLEJUICE

dir. Tim Burton, 1988.

Cast: Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton.

What's a Yuppie ghost couple (Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) to do when their quaint New England home is overrun by trendy New Yorkers? Hire a freelance "bio-exorcist" to spook the intruders, of course. As directed by Tim Burton, Michael "Keaton's Beetlejuice is one of the biggest, baddest wolves a ghost movie has ever unleashed, a polter-gas" (The Village Voice). Keaton's work in this and Clean and Sober won him 1988's National Society of Film Critics Best Actor Award. Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Jones, and Sylvia Sidney share starring honors along with wondrous production design, Harry Belafonte soundtrack tunes, and Oscar-winning Best Makeup.

Tickets are $7 per person. For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.