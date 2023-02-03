Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Warner Theatre To Screen LOVE & BASKETBALL And HIDDEN FIGURES This Month

The Warner Theatre's Winter Film series continues with Love & Basketball, February 16 at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium!

Feb. 03, 2023  
The Warner Theatre's Winter Film series continues with Love & Basketball, February 16 at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium! The following Thursday, the Warner will present Hidden Figures on February 23, 7 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

Movie tickets are $7 per person. For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.

LOVE AND BASKETBALL

dir. Gina Prince-Bythewood, 2000.

Cast: Omar Epps, Sanaa Lathan, Alfre Woodard, Dennis Haysbert

PG-13
From the playground to the pro leagues, Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps) taught each other how to play the game. Now, their commitment to the sport will force them to make a choice between each other and the game... between family and team... between Love and Basketball. Produced by Spike Lee and Sam Kitt, Love and Basketball is a critically acclaimed movie about discovering your dreams, taking your best shot, and making them come true.

HIDDEN FIGURES

dir. Theodore Melfi, 2016

Cast: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae

PG
Hidden Figures tells the incredible untold story of Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monae) - brilliant African American women working at NASA who served as the brains behind the launch into orbit of astronaut John Glenn, a stunning achievement that turned around the Space Race. The visionary trio crossed all gender and racial lines and inspired generations.

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.

The Warner Theatre is supported by the Department of Economic and Community Development, Connecticut Office of the Arts. Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.




