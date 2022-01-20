Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Warner Theatre Receives CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant

The Warner Theatre will use the support received from the CTCFOSG to upgrade its wireless network system to enhance its digital ticketing initiative.  

Jan. 20, 2022  

Connecticut Humanities, the statewide, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), has awarded the Warner Theatre a $5,000 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant (CTCFOSG).

The Warner Theatre was one of 624 organizations in Connecticut that was awarded CT Cultural Fund support totaling $16M from CT Humanities. The CTCFOSG are part of $30.7M of support allocated to arts, humanities, and cultural nonprofits through CTH over the next two years by the CT General Assembly and approved by Governor Ned Lamont. The CTCFOSG will assist organizations as they recover from the pandemic and maintain and grow their ability to serve their community and the public.

This grant was administered by CT Humanities (CTH), with funding provided by the Connecticut State Department of Economic and Community Development/Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) from the Connecticut State Legislature.


