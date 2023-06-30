Warner Theatre Executive Director Rufus de Rham to Step Down in July

After more than three productive years at the helm of Torrington’s Warner Theatre, Rufus De Rham has stated his intention to step down as Executive Director effective July 28, 2023. Rufus has accepted an opportunity to use his leadership skills to advance a unique and nationally scoped digital company.

“This was not an easy decision for me to make, nor was I looking for another opportunity, but one presented itself to me that fits a skill set that I have built over the last several years in community development,” said Mr. de Rham. “The Warner is a special place, and the team we have built over the last three years is set to carry the Warner into the future,” he added.

The Board has formed an Executive Transition Team with the charge of developing an interim leadership structure and securing the Warner’s next Executive Director. This Committee will be led by Board Chair and local health care administrator, Brian Mattiello, and Board Vice Chair and President & CEO of Torrington Savings Bank, Lesa Vanotti, and will be augmented by members of the Warner Theatre’s administrative team and key stakeholders.

Chair Mattiello thanked Mr. de Rham for his meaningful contributions to the organization: “In accepting his resignation, the Board of Directors fully recognizes his contributions during an extraordinary time for performing arts centers. The impact of, and evolution from, COVID called for special talents and skills in theatre management, and the Warner had that in Rufus. Gratefully, the theatre is now positioned for its next stage of growth.”

During his time as Executive Director at the Warner Theatre, Mr. de Rham more than doubled the State’s public subsidy to the Warner and routinely positioned the theatre as an arts leader both on the regional and state levels. The Warner’s growth is also evidenced by the 3 recent appointments to its Board of Directors including New Hartford’s Laura Sok, Former IFC Films PR executive and now Partner of Track Shot Public Relations, Torrington’s Cathy Coyle, Executive Director of Brooker Memorial, and Litchfield’s Maura Malo, President & CEO-elect of Northwest Community Bank.

This moment of transition is also marked by additional successes. The recent annual Gala fundraiser was the most successful in its 20-year history. The Warner Stage Company is thriving under the new leadership of Dick Terhune and the theatre is booking a record number of national touring acts to the Oneglia Auditorium main theatre including The Bacon Brothers, Brian Regan, Blackberry Smoke, and Tom Papa.

Warner Theatre Board Vice Chair Lesa Vanotti noted: “Our ideal next leader will share our vision of serving Northwest Connecticut as the area’s premiere destination for arts and entertainment; being a cultural and economic force in our community. As a team, we will continue to build on the strengths and execute on the opportunities the Warner has developed under Rufus’ leadership.”