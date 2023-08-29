WITCH PERFECT Tour With DRAG RACE Alums to Kick Off at Troupe429 in Connecticut

The Hocus Pocus-inspired show starring Tina Burner, Scarlet Envy, and Alexis Michelle will kick off at Troupe429 in Norwalk, CT in September.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

Witch Perfect: The International Tour starring Drag Race alums Tina Burner, Alexis Michelle, and Scarlett Envy will kick off the 2023 Halloween season with two shows on Thursday, September 28 at 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. at Troupe429 (3 Wall Street, Norwalk, Connecticut).

The show has played the award-winning Troupe429 stage to sold-out audiences for the past three years. Limited tickets to the September 28th premiere show are now available at Troupe429.com.

“My sisters and I are beyond excited for our return to Troupe429 in Connecticut to kick off our Witch Perfect: The International Tour. Every year, it’s a tradition to make Troupe429 our first stop on our tour. The 2023 show is going to be spookier and funnier, with more costumes and more magic than ever before! This year, we are excited to be casting our spells all around the world!” said Tina Burner.

"I can’t wait to tour with Witch Perfect again this fall. It’s one of my favorite things I’ve ever gotten to do and working with Tina Burner, Scarlet Envy and Blake Allen is pure joy," Alexis Michelle recently told BroadwayWorld.

From the Emmy-winning RuPaul's Drag Race, Tina Burner (Season 13), Scarlet Envy (Season 11; All Stars 6) and Alexis Michelle (Season 9; All Stars 8) will star in this Hocus Pocus-inspired Halloween parody show with live singing and live orchestrations. Created by the writing team Seeber & Allen, Witch Perfect: The International Tour will fly all throughout the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Burner stars as Winifred, with Envy as Sara and Michelle as Mary, the witchy Sanderson Sisters who come back from the dead for one last chance at eternal youth. An all-new take on the fan favorite Disney film will include hits originally sung by Kylie Minogue and Madonna; along with songs from The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Gypsy, Cats, and Wicked—and, of course, "I Put a Spell on You" is included, too. Music Direction, arrangements, and orchestrations are by Broadway's Blake Allen.

The score tracking also features some of Broadway's brightest musicians including Mike Rosengarten (Guitar), Rob Guillford (Drums), Michael Hunter (Violin), and Annie Blythe (Cello), with Allen playing piano.

Witch Perfect: The International Tour has engagements planned in New York, Louisiana, New Hampshire, Alberta, England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. Visit TinaBurner.com for a full itinerary and tickets.

About Troupe429:

Troupe429 is an award-winning, gay-owned bar & performance space located in a historic building at 3 Wall Street, Norwalk, Connecticut. Open 5 days a week serving up tasty cocktails, craft beers, and frozen slushies with fabulous decor, darts, video games, and a Wizard of Oz pinball.

Don’t miss happy hour, karaoke Wednesdays, trivia Sundays, drag show Fridays, DJ dance floors - we’ve got your weekly fun! Founded in 2017, Troupe429 is home to the most RuPaul's Drag Race queens in CT! For updates, follow on social media @Troupe429.



