WCSU Stages to Present ERNEST AND THE PALE MOON

Western Connecticut State University's Department of Theatre Arts will stage "Ernest and the Pale Moon" in the university's Studio Theatre in the Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Ave. Extension, Danbury, from April 1-10. Tickets are available at www.wcsuvpac.eventbrite.com.

A noir horror tale inspired by the works of Edgar Allen Poe and Alfred Hitchcock, "Ernest and the Pale Moon" tells the gothic story of a jealous young man obsessed with his beautiful neighbor. When murder is committed, guilt turns into madness, but with an unpredictable twist. Written by Oliver Lansley, an English screenwriter and Doctor Who actor, the show is brought to life at WCSU under the direction of Donna Baldwin-Bradby, executive director of the Touring Theatre of North Carolina and a visiting professor of Theatre Arts from North Carolina A&T State University.

This production is appropriate for ages 12 and up. Masks are required, and due to limited seating tickets should be purchased in advance at www.wcsuvpac.eventbrite.com. Tickets range from $10 to $25 plus fees. Showtimes are 8 p.m. on Friday, April 1; 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 2; 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 3; 8 p.m. on Friday, April 8; 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 9; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10.

There are two casts for "Ernest and the Pale Moon," including Ethan Rombalski, of Turner, Maine, and Elijah Carbone, of Wallingford, as Ernest Humel; Laura Roberts, of Shingle Springs, California, and Raissatou Karim, of Stratford, as Gwendoline Bertram; Jaxon Beirne, of Milford, and Jacob Erdody, of Milford, New Hampshire, as Thomas Thistle; Destiny Samuel, of Brooklyn, New York, and Erin Hager, of Binghamton, New York, as Nurse/Mother; and Donovan Shaw, of Bristol, and Jonah King, of Cranston, Rhode Island, as Officer. Featured ensemble players include Aurora Schloat, of Avon, and Becca Ferrante, of Norwalk; the stage manager is Haleigh Oliver, of Delaware, Ohio.

For more information, contact Eric Gomez at gomeze@wcsu.edu or the Office of Public Relations at pr@wcsu.edu. Click here to join the WCSU School of Visual and Performing Arts mailing list or go to www.wcsu.edu/svpa/events/ for a list of performance events.