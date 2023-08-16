Video: Watch Clips of 'Islands in the Stream' and '9 to 5' From HERE YOU COME AGAIN at Goodspeed Musicals

Packed with hits like "Jolene," "9 to 5," "Islands in the Stream" and more, this is one musical that is sure to make you smile!

By: Aug. 16, 2023

Two-time Tony Award-winning Goodspeed Musicals is presenting a musical celebration of the wit and humor of Dolly Parton. Here You Come Again is a rollicking and touching new musical that brings Dolly Parton together with a diehard fan going through a trying time. With her wit, humor and trademark charm, Dolly teaches him a whole lot about life, love and how to pull yourself up by your bootstraps... even if your bootstraps don't have rhinestones! Packed with hits like "Jolene," "9 to 5," "Islands in the Stream" and more, this is one musical that is sure to make you smile!

Watch clips from the musical below!

Here You Come Again is written by Emmy-Award winner Bruce Vilanch (The Terris: A Sign Of the Times, Broadway: Hairspray) who was also a Hollywood Square for six years; Gabriel Barre (Goodspeed: Billy Elliot, Sweeney Todd, Finian's Rainbow; The Terris: A Sign of the Times, Amazing Grace; Broadway: Amazing Grace); and Tricia Paoluccio (The Terris: Camille Claudel; Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof, The Green Bird, A View from the Bridge) featuring songs written or recorded by Dolly Parton (And Others). Best known for creating original musicals, Barre will also direct and choreograph Here You Come Again, which will run July 26 - August 27.








