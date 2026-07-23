Video: 'Embraceable You' from CRAZY FOR YOU at Goodspeed Musicals
Brittany Zeinstra and Will Burton perform the Gershwin standard in the East Haddam production.
Get a first look at Goodspeed Musicals' current production of CRAZY FOR YOU as Brittany Zeinstra as Polly performs an an alluring rendition of "Embraceable You."
CRAZY FOR YOU features music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin and a book by Ken Ludwig. The show follows Bobby Child, a New York banker who falls for a Nevada woman while trying to save her family's failing theatre, weaving together classic Gershwin songs into a full-scale musical comedy.
The production runs at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Connecticut through August 16, 2026. Michael Fling directs, with choreography by Kelli Barclay and music direction by Adam Souza.
Goodspeed has shared several clips from the production. An earlier video featured Will Burton and the cast performing "Slap That Bass," another of the show's signature Gershwin numbers.
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