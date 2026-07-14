Video: DISNEY'S FROZEN Lookback at ACT of CT's

NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. Sign Up





A highlight reel from A.C.T. of CT captures key moments from the company's recent production of DISNEY'S FROZEN, which played its run in February and March 2026. DISNEY'S FROZEN is based on the Academy Award-winning animated film and follows sisters Elsa and Anna as they navigate a kingdom locked in eternal winter.

A.C.T. of CT, based in Connecticut, has built a track record of producing Broadway-caliber musicals for regional audiences. The company previously staged KINKY BOOTS, which BroadwayWorld covered in 2024 during its run through June of that year. DISNEY'S FROZEN represents one of the theatre's more ambitious undertakings in recent seasons.

DISNEY'S FROZEN continues to attract regional productions across the country. Sacramento Music Circus mounted its own staging, featuring Lauren Nicole Chapman as Anna and Teal Wicks as Elsa, as covered by BroadwayWorld, while Greenville Theatre also presented the show through late June 2026.