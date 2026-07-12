Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Summer Theatre Of New Canaan

NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. Sign Up

For more than 20 years, Summer Theatre of New Canaan has been bringing professional level Broadway productions to audiences of all ages. This year’s feature is Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical. The theme of the show is how an exceptionally smart girl overcomes the obstacles in her life by reading (and doing math). Matilda should inspire young theater goers.

Matilda the Musical is an ambitious show to stage, but that has never stopped Summer Theatre of New Canaan from putting large professional quality productions, regardless of the venue. Although the big tent where it performed for years brings back good memories, we are thankful to the gods of theater that its performances are now able to utilize the huge stage of New Canaan High School’s auditorium. No, it’s not the kind of auditorium you had when you were in school. This stage is wide, deep, and high, and it can visually enhance and literally elevate the stories Matilda (Charlotte Surak) tells librarian Mrs. Phelps (Keisha T. Fraser*). We are referring to the breathtaking performances of The Acrobat (Hannah Risner) and The Escapologist (Miguel-Andres Garcia, who is also the aerial act designer).

The charismatic Surak deserves her AEA card with this huge role that requires the ability and commitment of a professional performer. Matilda’s stories are essential to the musical because they accentuate her imagination, courage, and resilience. The audience will be glued to the performances of The Acrobat and The Escapologist. Fraser has a dynamic personality and is a joy to watch on stage.

Matilda’s embarrassing family members include Mr. Wormwood, played by the extremely talented Christopher Hudson Myer, who also performs the entr’acte with Cooper Sadler, who plays Michael Wormwood and is in the ensemble. Rachel MacIsaac Myers plays the dance obsessed Mrs. Wormwood.

Much of the play takes place at the school run by the formidable Miss Agatha Trunchbull, played to perfection by Meghan Louise Taylor*. Mary McNulty* is well cast as the timid but nurturing Miss Honey. Her singing voice is lovely. The younger children at the school are Bruce (Jack Ranieri), Lavender (Valentina Miller), Amanda (Victoria Vartosu), Nigel (Ever Brave Savage), Eric (Camilo Velasquez Escamilla), Alice (Delphine Day), Hortensia (Nora Grace Blair), Tommy (Carlos Velasquez Escamilla). Everly Alters plays the child in the playground. The swings are Coralie Myers and Brielle Shupin. The ensemble includes the Big Kids, dance competition judges, and Henchmen are played by Noah Roderiques, Olivia Pryor, Cristyn Dang*, Nathan Iles*, Riley Schauer, Keara Sweeney*, and Madeline Benoit*. Others in the ensemble include Anthony Cataldo (who is also the voice of The Escapologist) André Pernell Williams*, who also plays the doctor (and has a wonderful singing voice and stage presence) and the multi-talented and marvelous dancer Christian Libonati* as the Children’s Entertainer, Cook, and Juggler.

Dennis Kelly’s book still seems fresh, spontaneous, and engaging. Tim Minchin’s music and lyrics are often funny, but not the type you will be singing when you leave the theater.

Although the cast is enormous, no one gets lost in the crowd, thanks to the expert direction of Allegra Libonati and Eric Stretch’s impressive choreography. Remember, the children were wearing the same school uniform, yet it was easy to distinguish them. There is a lot of dancing in Matilda the Musical. While many performers are members of Actors Equity, others are not, especially the ones who played the younger kids. Stretch got the best out of everyone regardless of their level of experience in musical theater dancing. Matilda the Musical is a show that demands a tremendous amount of effort and skill from the cast and creative team. It boosts every performer to the next level and trains them for another challenging show. Kudos also to the associate director Gabi Simmons, production stage manager Alan J. Stogin*, and assistant stage manager Grace Griffin*. This is not a show that can be done on a shoestring budget because there are so many moving parts to make the show work seamlessly.

Music Director Robert Head brought out the best in everyone who sings, even those who had less formal training.

Another challenge in Mathilda the Musical is with the costume department, but Lauren Nicole Sherwood made it all look effortless. She had to source many school uniforms as well as put together other costumes that are suitable yet memorable. Props master Fiona Stevens also had many items to coordinate for the huge cast, and she made it look easy.

Sound designer Daniel Bria and assistant sound designer Derek Shaw perfectly balanced the actors’ voices and the show music.

The set by Front Row Theatricals was jaw dropping. Most impressive were the many books that represented Matilda’s love of literature and the library. It evoked personal libraries in old manor houses with collections of rare and important books. A huge opening in the middle allowed for exteriors. But it was Ryan Shreve’s masterful projections that made this set so extraordinary. Most theater projections are flat, but Shreve’s were lively and energetic and complemented the colors and shapes in the set. Kevin Gleason’s creative lighting design brought to life shadows behind the curtain and on the sides of the walls of the auditorium.

Just two caveats. Although every cast member was heard, it was sometimes hard to understand the kids’ words and accents because kids talk fast and pretty much have one pitch. The other thing you should know about the show is that it runs for about two and a half hours. If you have a restless child, no problem. Just book tickets for Matilda the Musical, Jr., a 60-minute version which will play only on Friday, July 24 at 3:00. The full version of Matilda the Musical runs through July 26.

For tickets or more information, visit www.stonc.org or call 203-966-4634. New Canaan High School is located at 11 Farm Road in New Canaan.

Mark your calendars for a return of The Bard at Bristow, an immersive stroll through the Bristow Bird Sanctuary at Mead Park, 241 Park Street in New Canaan. Professional actors and musicians in costume will offer sonnets, madrigals, and vignettes inspired by Shakespeare’s works. The total walk is less than one mile and is ADA accessible. Tickets are limited. Email info@stonc.org.