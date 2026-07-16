Eric Graise, Ashlyn Maddox and More to Star in THE SNOW GOOSE at Goodspeed

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Goodspeed Musicals will present The Snow Goose as its third production of the 2026 season. The Snow Goose will run from August 28 to October 18 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Connecticut.



On the windswept coast of England an unlikely bond forms between Philip, a reclusive artist shunned by society, and Frith, a resilient young woman, when they rescue a wounded snow goose. With World War II looming, their friendship allows her to imagine a life beyond her village and him to confront his own humanity as he sets sail on a daring journey to save soldiers trapped at Dunkirk. Discover an unforgettable new musical with a soaring score that will fill your heart.



The Snow Goose is by award-winning writers and recipients of the 2025 Jonathan Larson Grant Scott Gilmour & Claire McKenzie (The Terris: Hi, My Name is Ben). It is based on the novel by Paul Gallico.



Philip Rhayader will be played by Eric Graise (TV: CBS’s Tracker, Lionsgate’s Step Up: High Water). Frith will be played by Ashlyn Maddox (Broadway: Parade). The Bard will be played by Sam Sherwood (Goodspeed on the River: The Playbillies). Wilf will be played by Charlie Webb (Broadway: Parade, The Notebook; Off-Broadway: Retraction). Harper will be played by Ally Bonino (Broadway: Suffs).



The ensemble will feature Alan Chandler, David Aron Damane, Matthew Davies, Leah Hofmann (who also serves as the production's lead puppeteer), Kiersten Kelly, Amy Hillner Larsen, Sophia Anna O'Brien, Gabriel Marcus Omlor, Ayanna Nicole Thomas, Patrick Tombs, and John Viggiano. The production's swings are Sam Hoffman and Jessica Money.

Marshall Pailet will direct The Snow Goose, with Emily Reutlinger serving as associate director. Choreography will be by Misha Shields, with music direction by Goodspeed Resident Music Director Adam Souza.

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