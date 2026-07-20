HAMLET to Open at Twin Pines Theatre Company in Guilford, CT
Mariana Miranda directs a 100-minute staging at the Cranbrook Playhouse, presented on August 1 and 2.
Twin Pines' next production this summer will be Shakespeare's Hamlet. This 100-minute take on Shakespeare's most famous tragedy will surgically dive into the play's core.
Hamlet is directed by Mariana Miranda, Production Stage Managed by Rory Collins, and features Thalia Gerloff, Hope Spann, Salvatore Dilluvio, Carlos Bravo, Carrie Johnson, Eli Klotz, Isabelle Diaz, Trudy Cohen, Adam Fallick, Jaxon Ackerman, Kenny Pelphrey II, Thomas Pendergast, and Evangeline Heflin.
Featuring emerging artists, who have conceived, rehearsed, and produced this piece without any institutional backing. Join in at the Cranbrook Playhouse at 1 Broad St, Guilford, CT, on August 1st and 2nd to catch the conscience of the king.
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