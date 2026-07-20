Video: Agatha Christie's THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD Trailer at Westport Country Playhouse

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An all new trailer has been released for Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, the stage adaptation of the classic novel, at Westport Country Playhouse. The video was created by Rory Duffy. Check out the video here!

Westport Country Playhouse stages “Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd,” a cunning and suspenseful whodunit, from July 14 through August 1. The play is adapted for the stage and directed by Mark Shanahan, Playhouse artistic director, from the novel by Agatha Christie, in association with Agatha Christie Ltd.

The 12-member cast includes Shereen Ahmed as Flora Ackroyd, Anthony Cochrane as Hercule Poirot, Joe Delafield as Ralph Paton, Allen Gilmore as Inspector Raglan, Erin Noel Grennan as Caroline Sheppard, Richard Ruiz Henry as Major Hector Blunt, Tom Hewitt as Parker, John Rapson as Dr. James Sheppard, Nicole Shalhoub as Helen Russell, Mark Silence as Roger Ackroyd, Katy Tang as Ursula Bourne, and Karen Ziemba as Gertrude Ackroyd.

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