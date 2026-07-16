Photos: AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD At Westport Country Playhouse

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Westport Country Playhouse stages "Agatha Christie's The Murder of Roger Ackroyd," a cunning and suspenseful whodunit, from July 14 through August 1. The play is adapted for the stage and directed by Mark Shanahan, Playhouse artistic director, from the novel by Agatha Christie, in association with Agatha Christie Ltd. Check out photos of the production.

A shocking murder. A house full of secrets. A mystery only the legendary detective Hercule Poirot can unravel. Set in 1926 England, "Agatha Christie's The Murder of Roger Ackroyd" follows Poirot as he investigates the killing of a wealthy man, uncovering hidden motives and long-buried secrets among a cast of intriguing suspects. The novel has been hailed as "the greatest whodunit ever written" and cemented Christie's reputation as the "Queen of Crime." Dame Agatha's iconic mystery unfolds on stage with all the elegance, cleverness, and suspense that have made it a timeless favorite.

The 12-member cast includes Shereen Ahmed as Flora Ackroyd, Anthony Cochrane as Hercule Poirot, Joe Delafield as Ralph Paton, Allen Gilmore as Inspector Raglan, Erin Noel Grennan as Caroline Sheppard, Richard Ruiz Henry as Major Hector Blunt, Tom Hewitt as Parker, John Rapson as Dr. James Sheppard, Nicole Shalhoub as Helen Russell, Mark Silence as Roger Ackroyd, Katy Tang as Ursula Bourne, and Karen Ziemba as Gertrude Ackroyd.

The creative team includes Mark Shanahan, director/adaptor; Bruce Warren, assistant director; Charlie Corcoran, set designer; Jeni Schaefer, Costume Designer; Julie Duro, lighting designer; John Gromada, sound designer; Chloe Cobb, props supervisor; Seth Andrew Bridges, fight choreographer; Kevin Jinghong Zhu, production stage manager; Matthew Rohan, assistant stage manager; and Sarah Rachel Katz, production assistant.

Production Supporters are Alison and Mark Smith. Production Patrons are Sunny and Jim Neff, and Cummings & Lockwood LLC. Corporate Supporter is 3030 Park. 2026 Programming and Season Sponsor is Barbara Streicker. 2026 Media sponsors are Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio. 2026 Opening Night Sponsor is Hightower Signature Wealth. Westport Country Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

Photo Credit:T. Charles Erickson

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