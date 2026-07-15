1776 to Add Performance at Ivoryton Playhouse After Record-Breaking Run
Broadway's Mark Aldrich stars in the Tony-winning musical set during the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Ivoryton Playhouse's summer production of the Tony Award-winning musical 1776 has received overwhelming enthusiasm from patrons and critics, prompting Playhouse executives to add an additional performance, giving audiences one more opportunity to enjoy the highly acclaimed work happening on the historic Playhouse stage. The performance has been added on July 22 at 7:30. Tickets are expected to sell quickly, and the added show itself may soon be sold out.
Arriving at a particularly meaningful moment, as the nation celebrates the Semi-quincentennial, 1776, with music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and book by Peter Stone, offers audiences a spirited and surprisingly human look at the complicated birth of the United States. Set in the sweltering summer of 1776, the musical follows John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the members of the Continental Congress as they struggle to agree on the bold and dangerous act of declaring independence from Great Britain. The result is a production that feels both deeply rooted in history and remarkably alive in the present.
Performances began June 25, and all shows are completely sold out until July 26, except for this added performance on July 22. Tickets are available through the Ivoryton Playhouse box office at 860-767-7318 or online at ivorytonplayhouse.org.
About Ivoryton Playhouse
Ivoryton Playhouse is a renowned small professional theater on the Shoreline. It is known for its exceptional productions and commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages.
*Appearing through an agreement between this theatre and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.
Photo Credit: Jonathan Steele
|
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
CURTAIN CALL'S SHAKESPEARE ON THE GREEN (7/09-7/19)
|
Charlie & The Chocolate Factory
Kweskin Theatre (8/06-8/15)
|
Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream
Madison Lyric Stage (7/17-7/26) PHOTOS
|
S'Wonderful with Christine Andreas
Music Theatre of CT (7/18-7/18)
|
The Yin Yang Twins Bring the Throwback Party to Mohegan Sun
Mohegan Sun (9/06-9/06)
|
Mary Poppins
Musicals at Richter (7/24-8/09)
|
Auntie Mame
Brookfield Theatre (6/26-7/18)
|
Billy Idol Set to Rock Mohegan Sun Arena This August
Mohegan Sun Arena (8/08-8/08)
|
World Soccer Championship Watch Party Coming to Mohegan Sun's Sun Patio
Mohegan Sun (7/19-7/19)
|
Lakeview Brings their High-Energy Sound to Mohegan Sun
Mohegan Sun (9/19-9/19)