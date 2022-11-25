Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Victoria Sautee Will Star in Pantochino's CHRISTMAS CAROL

Performances run December 2 through 18 at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in Milford.

Nov. 25, 2022  

Pantochino Productions, a professional not for profit theatre company in Milford has announced the casting of Victoria Sautee in its upcoming new musical, "Pantochino's Christmas Carol" playing December 2 through 18 at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in Milford.

Victoria Sautee is a BroadwayWorld award-winning personality who's online show, "Let's Learn Stuff," was acclaimed by audiences of all ages. The Hartford Courant called Sautee "Hysterical" and her show, "Remarkable." Having been featured in a long-running engagement at Millbrook Playhouse's Courtyard Cabaret, Sautee came to Connecticut for Pantochino's "Christmas Cocktails," and was also seen last year in "It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Cocktails." When asked about her role in "Christmas Carol" Sautee said "Listen Dearies, I simply can't give it all away but I can tell you, your holiday cheer cup will runneth over with my bits, sight gags and je ne sais quoi."

"Christmas Carol" is a new, wildly funny, family-friendly holiday musical panto by Bert Bernardi and Justin Rugg. Based on the Charles Dickens timeless story, Ebenezer Scrooge is given a transformative lesson about charity, forgiveness and love on Christmas Eve encouraging all of us to take stock of ourselves and know that true blessings in this life are meant to be shared. Pantochino's new adaptation promises comedy, songs and over-the-top holiday spirit.

Now in its twelfth season, Pantochino Productions is widely acclaimed for its innovative, original musical theatre offerings, Summer Theatre Camps, Classes, After School Drama programs and Teen Theatre. The multi Award winning company is recipient of two "Best of Milford" Awards, many Broadway World Connecticut Awards and the Cultural Contribution Award presented by the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Performances of Christmas Carol are Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2and 5:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. Seating is cabaret-style and audiences are invited to bring their own food and drink to enjoy during the performance. At the time of this announcement, vaccinations are recommended but not required and the wearing of masks is optional. The Milford Arts Council, The MAC is located at 40 Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford. Parking is free at showtime in all train station lots. Tickets are available online at www.pantochino.com. Note tickets are not available at the Milford Arts Council.




THE SANTA STORY Musical to Open at Downtown Cabaret Theatre This Weekend Photo
THE SANTA STORY Musical to Open at Downtown Cabaret Theatre This Weekend
The Downtown Cabaret Theatre's original TYA musical The Santa Story returns to Connecticut by popular demand to kick off the holiday season on Saturday, November 26. 
ECHOES OF SINATRA Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse Next Week Photo
ECHOES OF SINATRA Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse Next Week
Returning to the Ridgefield Playhouse stage with a festive twist on their fantastic show, they'll perform “Echoes of Sinatra - A Crooner's Holiday” on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7:30pm, as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and Sponsored by Ridgefield Station.
Marie Osmonds SYMPHONIC CHRISTMAS TOUR Makes a Stop at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Decembe Photo
Marie Osmond's SYMPHONIC CHRISTMAS TOUR Makes a Stop at The Ridgefield Playhouse on December 7
This holiday season, the iconic Marie Osmond is bringing holiday cheer to The Ridgefield Playhouse with her Symphonic Christmas Tour featuring 15 members of the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra.
Scott Bradlees A VERY POSTMODERN CHRISTMAS Comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse On December 1 Photo
Scott Bradlee's A VERY POSTMODERN CHRISTMAS Comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse On December 14
Since its inception in 2011, Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox have been making pop hits of today sound like the songs of yesterday. Reworking hit modern songs in alternative styles such as swing, doo-wop, jazz, and ragtime, the group went viral after their cover of Miley Cyrus' “We Can't Stop.”

