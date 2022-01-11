Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Verdi's RIGOLETTO Comes to the Warner Theatre in January

The performance is on Saturday, January 29.

Jan. 11, 2022  
The 2021-22 season of The Met: Live in HD will continue with Giuseppe Verdi's RIGOLETTO on Saturday, January 29 at 12:55 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher creates a bold new take on Verdi's timeless tragedy, resetting the opera's action in 1920's Europe, with Art Deco sets by Michael Yeargan and elegant costumes by Catherine Zuber. Baritone Quinn Kelsey, a commanding artist at the height of his powers, brings his searing portrayal of the title role to the Met for the first time, starring alongside soprano Rosa Feola as Gilda and tenor Piotr Beczała as the Duke of Mantua, with leading maestro Daniele Rustioni on the podium.

For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.


