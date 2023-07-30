VIDEO: Watch Highlights from HERE YOU COME AGAIN at Goodspeed Musicals

Goodspeed is presenting Here You Come Again, by Bruce Vilanch, Gabriel Barre and Tricia Paoluccio, directed and choreographed by Gabriel Barre at The Terris Theatre, Chester. The production features songs written or recorded by Dolly Parton (and others) and is currently running through August 27, 2023.

Check out highlights from the production below!

This rollicking and touching new musical tells the story of a diehard fan whose imaginary version of Dolly Parton gets him through a trying time. With her wit, humor and trademark charm, she teaches him a whole lot about life, love and how to pull yourself up by your bootstraps… even if your bootstraps don’t have rhinestones! Packed with hits like “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” “Islands in the Stream” and more, this is one musical that is sure to make you smile!

The production team features Music Direction and Orchestrations by Eugene Gwozdz, Scenic Design by Anna Louizos, Costume Design by Bobby Pearce, Lighting Design by Alyssandra Docherty, Original Sound Design by Mark Valenzuela, Hair & Wig Design by Bobby Zlotnik, Make-up Design by Brian Strumwasser, Magic Consultant Michael Misko, Production Supervisor Chris Zaccardi, and Production Stage Manager Abigail Zaccari.



