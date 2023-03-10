UPCYCLED CINDERELLA - An Imaginative Children's Show is Coming to Little Theatre of Manchester

AN IMAGINATIVE CHILDREN'S SHOW UPCYCLED CINDERELLA is coming to Little Theatre of Manchester on April 22!



Saturday at 1 PM

Click here for tickets

General Admission: $15

Everyone age three or older must have a purchased seat.

About Seating: Seating is FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED. For kids aged 3-12, they will have a reserved seating section just for you! They want to make sure everybody can see the stage!

THE BELOVED NATIONAL TOUR ARRIVES IN MANCHESTER

The story of Cinderella is brought to life using household items, recycled objects and physical comedy in a way that will surprise and delight audiences!

Packed with character education lessons, this hilarious cast of characters will activate your imagination while encouraging teamwork, friendship and creativity in their every day lives.

One of Bright Star touring theatre's most popular shows of all time, Upcycled Cinderella shows that, with a little creativity and ingenuity, you can make the most of any situation. A great show for younger audiences, or for anyone who is young at heart.

Age Recommendations:

This show is best appreciated by audiences in grades Pre-K and higher.

Each year, Bright Star Touring Theatre serves nearly 1,400 audiences in schools, theaters, libraries, museums and more across the country.

They offer a wide variety of curriculum-based programs ranging from The Lady of Bullyburg to Heroes of the Underground Railroad. The company has gained international support, accepting an invitation from the U.S. Embassy to visit Moscow, Russia with their programs.

Bright Star is committed to providing professional theatre to audiences at an affordable and all-inclusive rate. Information about all their interactive shows, including production videos, photos, study guides and more is available online: brightstartheatre.com