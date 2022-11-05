Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Torrington Symphony Orchestra to Present A HOLIDAY CONCERT in December

Under the direction of conductor Maurice Steinberg, the concert will feature seasonal holiday favorites accompanied by a vocal ensemble.

Nov. 05, 2022  

Torrington Symphony Orchestra to Present A HOLIDAY CONCERT in December

The Torrington Symphony Orchestra will present "A HOLIDAY CONCERT," on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 7:30 pm in the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Under the direction of conductor Maurice Steinberg, the concert will feature seasonal holiday favorites accompanied by a vocal ensemble.

The Torrington Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1961 and has been an active part of the musical community ever since. The 45-plus Torrington Symphony amateur and professional musicians are drawn from 25 towns in Northwest Connecticut, Eastern New York, and Southern Massachusetts. The symphony affords musicians the opportunity to express their artistic needs, while encouraging young performers to continue through the playing of orchestral music. Children 12 and under are free, but a ticket is required. To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.

ABOUT THE WARNER THEATRE

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community. Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.




The Warner Theatre To Present NORTH BY NORTHWEST EXPRESS, Photo
The Warner Theatre To Present NORTH BY NORTHWEST EXPRESS,
The Warner Theatre has announce a brand new, one-night experience presented in partnership with Naugatuck Railroad. NORTH BY NORTHWEST EXPRESS will take place on Friday, December 30, 2022, and feature a night full of activities surrounding a screening of the iconic Alfred Hitchcock film, “North by Northwest” in the Warner's historic Oneglia Auditorium.
THE SANTA STORY Musical Returns To Downtown Cabaret Theatre This Month Photo
THE SANTA STORY Musical Returns To Downtown Cabaret Theatre This Month
The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has announced that their original TYA musical The Santa Story will return to Connecticut by popular demand to kick off the holiday season. 
Broadways Linda Eder Returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse, January 29 Photo
Broadway's Linda Eder Returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse, January 29
Showcasing one of the greatest voices of our time, Linda Eder is best known for originating the role of Lucy in her Theater World Award-winning performance in the Broadway production of Jekyll & Hyde.
Broadways ROCK OF AGES Band Featuring The Original Broadway Cast At The Ridgefield Playhou Photo
Broadway's ROCK OF AGES Band Featuring The Original Broadway Cast At The Ridgefield Playhouse, January 20
For over six years, the cast of the hit show Rock of Ages rocked Broadway and millions of fans in the groundbreaking musical.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


The Warner Theatre To Present NORTH BY NORTHWEST EXPRESS,The Warner Theatre To Present NORTH BY NORTHWEST EXPRESS,
November 4, 2022

The Warner Theatre has announce a brand new, one-night experience presented in partnership with Naugatuck Railroad. NORTH BY NORTHWEST EXPRESS will take place on Friday, December 30, 2022, and feature a night full of activities surrounding a screening of the iconic Alfred Hitchcock film, “North by Northwest” in the Warner's historic Oneglia Auditorium.
THE SANTA STORY Musical Returns To Downtown Cabaret Theatre This MonthTHE SANTA STORY Musical Returns To Downtown Cabaret Theatre This Month
November 4, 2022

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has announced that their original TYA musical The Santa Story will return to Connecticut by popular demand to kick off the holiday season. 
Broadway's Linda Eder Returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse, January 29Broadway's Linda Eder Returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse, January 29
November 4, 2022

Showcasing one of the greatest voices of our time, Linda Eder is best known for originating the role of Lucy in her Theater World Award-winning performance in the Broadway production of Jekyll & Hyde.
Broadway's ROCK OF AGES Band Featuring The Original Broadway Cast At The Ridgefield Playhouse, January 20Broadway's ROCK OF AGES Band Featuring The Original Broadway Cast At The Ridgefield Playhouse, January 20
November 4, 2022

For over six years, the cast of the hit show Rock of Ages rocked Broadway and millions of fans in the groundbreaking musical.
The Warner Will Screen EDWARD SCISSORHANDS and FROZEN This MonthThe Warner Will Screen EDWARD SCISSORHANDS and FROZEN This Month
November 4, 2022

Movies @ the Warner presents EDWARD SCISSORHANDS, Thursday, 11/10 at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium. The following week, the Warner will show FROZEN, 11/17 at 7 pm.