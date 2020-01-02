Tony Award Winner, Stephanie J. Block Comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse January 31

Tony Award Winner Stephanie J. Block has established herself as one of Broadway's most versatile leading ladies. She has most recently starred in The Cher Show, for which she won a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award. Ms. Block also received the Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk & Tony nomination(s) for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in 2017 for her star turn as Trina in Lincoln Center's highly acclaimed revival of Falsettos.

Stephanie is best known for her portrayal as Elphaba in the Broadway company of Wicked as well as originating the role in the first national tour for which she won numerous awards. She has performed with numerous symphony orchestras around the U.S., and her NYC and London solo concerts have been critically acclaimed. Ms. Block comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, January 31 at 8pm, part of Northern Trust Broadway & Cabaret Series. Visit GALLO (5 Grove St, Ridgefield) for dinner before the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when you present your tickets!

Stephanie's solo album, This Place I Know has been received with great praise, lauded by critics as "One of the best debut recordings to come out of the Broadway community in quite some time... 6 out of 5 stars." _ BroadwayWorld.com. An array of award-winning songwriters assembled to help interpret their music on Stephanie's album. Composers such as Stephen Schwartz, Marvin Hamlisch and the legendary Dolly Parton join forces with Ms. Block to create a thrilling musical experience.

For tickets ($50) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You