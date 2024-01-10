Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald to Perform at Westport Country Playhouse in February

VIP tickets, limited to 24, include a pre-show dinner at 5 p.m. and post-show meet and greet with McDonald.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

BroadwayKids&Company to Present MATILDA THE MUSICAL Photo 1 BroadwayKids&Company to Present MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Aaron Tveit, Corbin Bleu & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut A Photo 2 Aaron Tveit, Corbin Bleu & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards
Ivoryton Playhouse Unveils 2024 Season Featuring Six-Show Lineup Photo 4 Ivoryton Playhouse Unveils 2024 Season Featuring Six-Show Lineup

Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald to Perform at Westport Country Playhouse in February

“An Evening with Audra McDonald: Songs from Broadway and the Great American Songbook,” with Andy Einhorn on piano, will take the stage at Westport Country Playhouse on Saturday, February 10, at 7 p.m., to raise funds for the not-for-profit theater. Concert tickets, at $165 and $225, may be purchased at: https://tickets.westportplayhouse.org/6204/6205

VIP tickets, limited to 24, include a pre-show dinner at 5 p.m. and post-show meet and greet with McDonald. Only a few VIP tickets remain; they may be purchased by calling Catherine MacKay, operations and special events coordinator, at (203) 571-1291 or emailing cmackay@westportplayhouse.org

“As her legions of fans know, Audra McDonald’s talent is unparalleled and we are thrilled to have her come to the Playhouse to share her extraordinary artistry with our audience,” said Mark Shanahan, incoming artistic director. “To witness her brilliance in such an intimate and warm setting will be a true joy and a night long remembered.”

Audra McDonald is unparalleled in the breadth and versatility of her artistry as both a singer and an actor. The winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards, and an Emmy Award, in 2015 she received the National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama and was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people. She won Tony Awards for her performances in “Carousel,” “Master Class,” “Ragtime,” “A Raisin in the Sun,” “The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess,” and “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill,” which also served as the vehicle for her Olivier-nominated 2017 West End debut.

On television, McDonald won an Emmy as the official host of PBS’s “Live From Lincoln Center,” and is known for recurring roles on “Private Practice” (ABC), “The Good Wife” (CBS), “The Good Fight” (Paramount+), and “The Gilded Age” (HBO). Her film credits include Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” and MGM’s 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic, “Respect.”  

A Juilliard-trained soprano, McDonald maintains a major career as a Grammy-winning recording and concert artist. Her latest solo album, “Sing Happy,” was recorded live with the New York Philharmonic for Decca Gold. She is a founding member of Black Theatre United, board member of Covenant House International, and prominent advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights. Her favorite roles are those performed offstage, as an activist, wife to actor Will Swenson, and mother.

Longtime collaborator and music director Andy Einhorn accompanies McDonald on piano for an evening of songs that showcase her extraordinary vocal range in popular standards from the Great American Songbook and classics from the golden age of Broadway.

Running time is 90 minutes; no intermission. For full details, visit: Click Here

This event is sponsored by Barbara Streicker and Roz and Bud Siegel.  Westport Country Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.

A complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

For Westport Country Playhouse information and tickets, visit westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse), Instagram (wcplayhouse), and YouTube (WestportPlayhouse). Westport Country Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport. 




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Aaron Tveit, Corbin Bleu & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connectic Photo
Aaron Tveit, Corbin Bleu & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Connecticut! Winners include Legacy Theatre, Goodspeed Musicals and more!

2
Madison Lyric Stage Announces 2024 Season Including THE FANTASTICKS, ELEKTRA, KANDER & Photo
Madison Lyric Stage Announces 2024 Season Including THE FANTASTICKS, ELEKTRA, KANDER & EBB And More

Madison Lyric Stage announces its 2024 season featuring the opera Elektra, the musical comedy The Fantasticks, and All That Jazz - The Music of Kander & Ebb. Season auditions will be held on January 27.

3
Fairfield Center Stage Presents FCS ROCKS: The Beatles Abbey Road Photo
Fairfield Center Stage Presents FCS ROCKS: The Beatles' Abbey Road

Following the success of previous album-in-concerts Fleetwood Mac's 'Rumours', Stevie Wonder's 'Songs in the Key of Life', Queen's 'A Night at the Opera', and Pink Floyd's 'Dark Side of the Moon', musicians from local community theatre group Fairfield Center Stage will recreate The Beatles' 'Abbey Road', featuring a rotating cast of singers and a live band performing the classic album in its entirety.

4
Yacht Rock Event At The Nancy Marine Studio Theatre To Benefit The Warner Theatre, April 1 Photo
Yacht Rock Event At The Nancy Marine Studio Theatre To Benefit The Warner Theatre, April 13

Ahoy! The Warner Theatre will host its second annual YACHT ROCK fundraiser on Saturday, April 13, 2024 in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre! 

More Hot Stories For You

Madison Lyric Stage Announces 2024 Season Including THE FANTASTICKS, ELEKTRA, KANDER & EBB And MoreMadison Lyric Stage Announces 2024 Season Including THE FANTASTICKS, ELEKTRA, KANDER & EBB And More
Photos: Brief Cameo Productions Announces Staged Reading Of MASTER CLASSPhotos: Brief Cameo Productions Announces Staged Reading Of MASTER CLASS
Square Foot Theatre's TUCK EVERLASTING Opens This WeekSquare Foot Theatre's TUCK EVERLASTING Opens This Week
BEATLES VS STONES Returns To Torrington in MayBEATLES VS STONES Returns To Torrington in May

Videos

First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Video
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley Video
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Connecticut 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Dressing Room Theatre (1/11-1/28)Tracker PHOTOS
The Matchmaker- Story of Hello Dolly in Connecticut The Matchmaker- Story of Hello Dolly
The Kate (1/18-1/21)Tracker PHOTOS
PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic in Connecticut PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (2/23-3/10)
Million Dollar Quartet in Connecticut Million Dollar Quartet
ACT of CT (2/22-3/17)
Master Class: A Staged Reading in Connecticut Master Class: A Staged Reading
Centerbrook Meeting House (1/12-1/14)
Tuck Everlasting in Connecticut Tuck Everlasting
Square Foot Theatre Company (1/09-1/14)
Next to Normal in Connecticut Next to Normal
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (2/23-3/03)
Werther in Connecticut Werther
Litchfield Intermediate School (1/26-1/28)
Kinky Boots in Connecticut Kinky Boots
ACT of CT (5/23-6/16)
Hairspray in Connecticut Hairspray
Palace Theater (1/16-1/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You