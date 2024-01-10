Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald to Perform at Westport Country Playhouse in February

“An Evening with Audra McDonald: Songs from Broadway and the Great American Songbook,” with Andy Einhorn on piano, will take the stage at Westport Country Playhouse on Saturday, February 10, at 7 p.m., to raise funds for the not-for-profit theater. Concert tickets, at $165 and $225, may be purchased at: https://tickets.westportplayhouse.org/6204/6205

VIP tickets, limited to 24, include a pre-show dinner at 5 p.m. and post-show meet and greet with McDonald. Only a few VIP tickets remain; they may be purchased by calling Catherine MacKay, operations and special events coordinator, at (203) 571-1291 or emailing cmackay@westportplayhouse.org

“As her legions of fans know, Audra McDonald’s talent is unparalleled and we are thrilled to have her come to the Playhouse to share her extraordinary artistry with our audience,” said Mark Shanahan, incoming artistic director. “To witness her brilliance in such an intimate and warm setting will be a true joy and a night long remembered.”

Audra McDonald is unparalleled in the breadth and versatility of her artistry as both a singer and an actor. The winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards, and an Emmy Award, in 2015 she received the National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama and was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people. She won Tony Awards for her performances in “Carousel,” “Master Class,” “Ragtime,” “A Raisin in the Sun,” “The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess,” and “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill,” which also served as the vehicle for her Olivier-nominated 2017 West End debut.

On television, McDonald won an Emmy as the official host of PBS’s “Live From Lincoln Center,” and is known for recurring roles on “Private Practice” (ABC), “The Good Wife” (CBS), “The Good Fight” (Paramount+), and “The Gilded Age” (HBO). Her film credits include Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” and MGM’s 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic, “Respect.”

A Juilliard-trained soprano, McDonald maintains a major career as a Grammy-winning recording and concert artist. Her latest solo album, “Sing Happy,” was recorded live with the New York Philharmonic for Decca Gold. She is a founding member of Black Theatre United, board member of Covenant House International, and prominent advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights. Her favorite roles are those performed offstage, as an activist, wife to actor Will Swenson, and mother.

Longtime collaborator and music director Andy Einhorn accompanies McDonald on piano for an evening of songs that showcase her extraordinary vocal range in popular standards from the Great American Songbook and classics from the golden age of Broadway.

Running time is 90 minutes; no intermission. For full details, visit: Click Here

This event is sponsored by Barbara Streicker and Roz and Bud Siegel. Westport Country Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.

For Westport Country Playhouse information and tickets, visit westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529. Westport Country Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport.