Westport Country Playhouse Opens Registration For Playhouse Playmakers Fall Program

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Westport Country Playhouse has opened registration for its children’s education program, Playhouse Playmakers, on Sundays, October 11 through November 22, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The seven-week program is for middle schoolers, grades 6-8. Together as a group, students will create an original play, culminating in a staged reading of the new work (no memorization required) for an invited audience of family and friends.

Working collaboratively, students will learn the fundamentals of playwriting, storytelling, production, and a bit of acting, gaining hands-on experience as they write, revise, rehearse, and shape a play they create together. Along the way, students will have the unique opportunity to hear their work read aloud by professional actors, helping them better understand how their words come to life on stage and strengthening their confidence as writers and creators.

White, an actor, playwright, and educator, has nurtured young artists for over a decade. She hails from Chesapeake, Virginia, and studied musical theatre at Howard University in Washington, DC. She has toured the world in “Ghost the Musical” and performed in a host of shows throughout the US, Asia, Australia, and abroad. She currently teaches for Learning Through an Expanded Art Program (Leap) as a teaching artist where she has coached several New York City finalists for The Next Narrative Monologue Competition at The Apollo Theatre, hosted by Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company.

Playhouse Playmakers meets on seven Sundays, Oct. 11 – Nov. 22, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with an invited performance on Sun., Nov. 22, at 3 p.m., on the Playhouse stage. Fee is $575, including all seven sessions, technical rehearsal, materials, and four complimentary tickets to the performance. Scholarships are available, each covering the full cost of the classes and transportation reimbursement. Maximum class size is 15 students.

For Playhouse Playmakers full details and application, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/playhouseplaymakers/

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