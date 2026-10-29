Tig Notaro to Headline Garde Arts Center in December

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The Garde Arts Center will welcome acclaimed stand-up comedian Tig Notaro to its historic stage on Saturday, December 19, 2026, at 8 p.m., for an evening of sharp observations, understated humor, and the distinctive comedic storytelling that has made her one of the most respected voices in contemporary comedy.

An Oscar-nominated producer and Emmy- and Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, and podcaster, Notaro has earned international recognition for her dry delivery, impeccable timing, and ability to find humor in life's most unexpected moments. Named one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time by Rolling Stone, Notaro has built a devoted following through her critically acclaimed stand-up performances, television appearances, films, and podcasts.

Her latest stand-up special, Tig Notaro: Hello Again, premiered on Prime Video and earned multiple Emmy nominations. Known for her conversational style and willingness to tackle everything from everyday absurdities to deeply personal experiences, Notaro has redefined expectations for modern stand-up comedy.

Beyond the stage, Notaro has appeared in numerous popular television series, including Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, and FX's American Horror Story. Her film credits include Netflix's Your Place or Mine, We Have a Ghost, and Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead.

Notaro also wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed television series One Mississippi and co-directed the GLAAD Award-nominated feature film Am I OK? alongside her wife, Stephanie Allynne. She is the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir I'm Just a Person and co-hosts the award-winning comedy podcast Handsome with fellow comedians Fortune Feimster and Mae Martin.

Her work as a producer includes the documentary Come See Me in the Good Light, which received an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary Feature, as well as honors from the Peabody, GLAAD, and Sundance.

Notaro's December 19, 2026, appearance is part of the Garde Arts Center's Centennial Season, celebrating 100 years of entertainment, culture, and community in downtown New London.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 14 Hrs 28 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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