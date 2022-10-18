Tickets On Sale Now For Legacy Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opening in November

Tickets are on sale now for Legacy Theatre's 2022 production of A Christmas Carol! From November 30 to December 11, 2022, celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in the village of Stony Creek and join Legacy Theatre for the holiday event of the season.

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol has pleasantly haunted audiences around the globe for generations. The journey of Ebenezer Scrooge and his guided self-reflection amidst the Christmas season have enchanted theatergoers young and old as they remember Christmas' past, consider those present, and dream of all those in the future.

A returning holiday tradition, Legacy's adaptation of A Christmas Carol will feature a cast of new and returning performers playing a multitude of characters as they bring to life this uplifting holiday classic. The cast is led by James Andreassi, founder and artistic director emeritus of Elm Shakespeare Company in New Haven, reprising his role as Scrooge. The company also features local Branford actors Christopher Lemieux (You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown) and Kiersten Bjork (Joan Joyce!) reprising their roles, and welcomes Branford native Dan Frye, who was featured in Legacy's 2022 productions of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play. Rounding out the company are returning cast members Keely Baisden, Betzabeth Castro, Emery Knudsen (Peter & Wendy), Liviana Knudsen (Peter & Wendy), and Josiah Rowe (The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play), and Legacy alum Erica Pajonas. Bella Alberty and Todd McNeel will make their Legacy debuts in the production.

A Christmas Carol plays Wednesdays through Sundays at Legacy, and tickets are on sale now! You won't want to miss this special holiday event. Tickets can be purchased online at Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org, or in-person or via phone at the Box Office during open hours, which can be found in the footer of Legacy's website. The Box Office can be reached at (203) 315-1901. Tickets to the production are $35-$75, with discounted rates for seniors, students, and groups available through the Box Office.

The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT. In keeping with Connecticut Safety Guidelines, masks are required for non-vaccinated patrons when in the building and are also strongly recommended for those who have been vaccinated, though not required. Legacy Theatre has a state-of-the-art air filtration system, and the theatre is cleaned and sanitized after every performance.