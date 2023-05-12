Tickets On Sale Now For Joe Gatto's 'Night Of Comedy' Tour at The Bushnell

Joe Gatto has announced the second round of dates for his ongoing 2023 Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy tour. The comedian will be bringing his tour to Hartford, CT at The Bushnell on Saturday, December 30 at 7pm.

Gatto is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.

Joe is co-host of the "Two Cool Moms" Podcast and has also appeared on hit podcasts including This Past Weekend with Theo Von, What A Joke with Papa and Fortune and Life is Short with Justin Long.

Tickets are now on sale at The Bushnell at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 161 Capital Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10am to 5pm).