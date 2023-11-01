Tickets On Sale Now For Joe Gatto's NIGHT OF COMEDY Tour At The Bushnell

Gatto will perform at The Bushnell on December 30.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

Tickets On Sale Now For Joe Gatto's NIGHT OF COMEDY Tour At The Bushnell

Joe Gatto brings his Night of Comedy tour to The Bushnell on Saturday, December 30 at 7pm. Tickets are now on sale at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 161 Capital Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10am to 5pm).

 

Gatto is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London. 

 

Joe is co-host of the “Two Cool Moms” Podcast and has also appeared on hit podcasts including This Past Weekend with Theo Von, What A Joke with Papa and Fortune and Life is Short with Justin Long

 

ABOUT OUTBACK PRESENTS

Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. Based in Nashville, Outback Presents produces thousands of music and comedy shows, tours, and festivals annually across North America, connecting its diverse roster of artists with their fans.




