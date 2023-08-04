Tickets For the Palace Theater's 2023 – 2024 Season on Sale Now

Learn more about the full lineup here!

By: Aug. 04, 2023

Tickets for nearly all shows and concerts in the Palace Theater’s 2023 – 2024 season will be available to the public starting Monday, August 7th. Connecticut’s most elegant venue is inviting patrons to enjoy a season of stories, music, and entertainment that reflect the rich and varied culture of our community in the storybook setting of the Palace Theater.

The upcoming season highlights a wide range of genres, artists, and perspectives that entertain and encourage thought-provoking conversations. It features an adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork To Kill A Mockingbird, the uplifting story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan in On Your Feet!, and the powerful new play The Kite Runner, based on Khaled Hosseini’s best-selling novel. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, a mesmerizing new production of Jesus Christ Superstar returns to the Palace’s Webster Bank Broadway Series. Bookending the holidays, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico will bring the island’s salsa beat to Connecticut, and The Hip Hop Nutcracker re-imagines Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic into a contemporary dance spectacular.

Tickets are on sale beginning August 7th to most shows and may be purchased online at palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St.

Shows are added continuously throughout the season, so patrons are encouraged to check the website often.

The 2023-2024 lineup Includes:

FALL 2023

September 29                    RuPaul’s Drag Race (On sale TBD)

October 10–12                   Pretty Woman: The Musical

October 21                          Anthony Rodia

November 2                       Mania: The ABBA Tribute

November 3–5                  Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird

November 18                     Lewis Black

November 24                     El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico

November 28                     A Magical Cirque Christmas

December 2                        Home Alone in Concert with the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra

December 3                        Woodbury Ballet’s Nutcracker

December 9                        Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

December 10                     Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party!     

December 15–16              On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan

December 30                     The Hip Hop Nutcracker

SPRING 2024

January 16–18                    Hairspray

March 7                                The Life and Music of George Michael

March 2024                         Open World Dance Foundation with Brass City Ballet present Cinderella

April 2–4                              Jesus Christ Superstar

April 26–28                          The Book of Mormon (On sale December 4th)

May 18–19                          Mean Girls

June 4–6                              The Kite Runner

 



