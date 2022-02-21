Theatreworks New Milford to Present THE (CURIOUS CASE OF THE) WATSON INTELLIGENCE Reading

Theatreworks New Milford's Page2Stage reading series will present The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence by Madeleine George. The reading will be directed by Michael Wright of Newtown. Admission is free.

The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence is an endlessly inventive, thought-provoking meditation on companionship, devotion and artificial intelligence. Watson is a trusty sidekick to Sherlock Holmes... a loyal engineer who built Bell's first telephone... an unstoppable super-computer that became reigning Jeopardy! champ... and an amiable techno-dweeb just looking for love. The play jumps through time periods as it follows these multiple Watson incarnations, embodied by a single actor, who is surrounded by Merrick, his nemesis, and Eliza, the object of his desire. A highly original play, nominated for a Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2014.

The cast features Michael Benoit (Circleville, NY), Ashley McLeod (Danbury) and Kevin Sosbe (New Milford).

For the safety of their audience and performers, Theatreworks New Milford will be following local and national theater protocols regarding COVID-19. Audience members will be required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks during the performance. Questions can be directed to staff@theatreworks.us.