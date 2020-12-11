TheatreWorks New Milford Presents Free Virtual Staged Reading of HATE MAIL

On Saturday December 19th at 8:00 p.m., TheatreWorks New Milford's Page 2 Stage series presents a VIRTUAL free staged reading of "Hate Mail" by Kira Obolensky and Bill Corbett, starring Matt Austin and Heather Haneman.

When Preston (Matt Austin) writes a furious letter to a store demanding a refund for a broken snow globe, he gets assistant manager Dahlia (Heather Haneman) fired - and finds a vengeful epistolary match. In this wickedly funny alternative to Love Letters, the two embark on an epic, often acrimonious correspondence as their lives intertwine. Whether Preston and Dahlia are joining cults, having breakdowns, shipping each other deceased lizards, or falling in love, Hate Mail is a two-person comedy full of surprises at every turn.

The cost of the reading is FREE and a link will be provided on our website and on social media. This performance will only be shown ONCE on December 19 at 8:00 pm.

If you have any questions, please contact the theater at info@theatreworks.us or call 860-350-6863.