TheatreWorks New Milford Now Accepting Plays For 2024 Ten Minute One Act Play Festival

TheatreWorks New Milford, a 501(c)(3) non-profit theater in New Milford, CT, is now accepting submissions for their 2024 Ten Minute One Act Play Festival, entitled "Tales from the Brookside."

Submissions MUST be sent via online at this link by March 30, 2024. Only submissions sent this way will be accepted. Plays must be ten minutes in length.

The festival/competition will be held at TheatreWorks New Milford August 20 through 24, 2024. A total of twenty 10 minute plays will be selected by a panel of judges from among those submitted.

The twenty selected plays will be presented once on one of the first three performance dates (Tuesday, Aug 20, Wednesday, Aug 21 or Thursday, Aug 22 at 8:00 pm).

Two plays from each night, voted on by the audience, will move into the semi-finals on Friday, Aug 23 at 8:00 pm. Four plays will be chosen from the semi-final performances for the finals on Saturday, Aug 24 at 8:00 pm.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners in each category.

Contact the theatre at info@theatreworks.us or 860-350-6863 if you have any questions.