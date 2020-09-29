Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TheaterWorks, Long Wharf Theatre and More Connecticut Theatres Make the Switch to Membership Models

“Membership models are hot now,” TheaterWorks' Freddie McInerney shares.

Sep. 29, 2020  
The Hartford Courant has reported that many Connecticut theatres are adapting to new ways of operating in the midst of the pandemic, moving over membership structures as a more sustainable and profitable business model.

Check out the full story HERE.

TheaterWorks' membership plan is offered in tiers: Single ($20.21 a month or $195 a year), "Household" ($35 month/$375 a year) and "Pay It Forward" ($75/$900, with four seats and a donation to assist the theater in giving live streams to students).

Long Wharf Theatre's membership plan costs $10 a month and also offers a one-year $150 "Household" plan. Members receive "all access to our full range of digital and emergent programming, plus perks," according to the website.

Yale Cabaret is offering a new membership program that allows access to 15 productions. Memberships are $40 per semester or $70 for the whole school year.

Read the full story HERE.


