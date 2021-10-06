TheaterWorks Hartford Announces 2021-2022 Season

TheaterWorks Hartford has announced details for its upcoming 2021-2022 season which marks a return to in-person events alongside a commitment to online streaming. In fact, all four productions of its 36th season, plus original digital work, will be available to audiences online. Flexible subscription and membership packages that mix in-person and digital experiences are currently on sale at www.twhartford.org.

TheaterWorks Hartford's 2021-2022 season begins with Someone Else's House, from Obie-winning writer and performer Jared Mezzocchi and director Margot Bordelon . Running online October 21-31, this live virtual experience centers on Mezzocchi's frightening, true-life haunting inside his family's 200-year-old New England house.

A deep love is challenged by divisive political realities in This Bitter Earth from playwright Harrison David Rivers (2018 Relentless Award). Directed by David Mendizábal and running February 15 - March 20, this new play centers on a multi-racial gay couple forced to reckon with issues of race, class, and the bravery it takes to love out loud.

2021 Tony-winner Matthew López, the first Latino to win the Tony Award for best play, returns to TheaterWorks Hartford with the East Coast premiere of Zoey's Perfect Wedding. Running May 3 - June 5 and directed by Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero , this wild and funny play about love, relationships, and expectations celebrates the courage it takes to find what truly makes us happy.

The unconventional comedy Hurricane Diane from Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George runs July 19 - August 21 and closes the season. The play sees the Greek god Dionysus returning to the modern world disguised as the gardener Diane, whose secret mission is to seduce mortal followers and restore the earth to its natural state. The New York Times cheered Hurricane Diane as an "astonishing new play."

Additionally, TheaterWorks Hartford's twisted holiday tradition, Christmas On The Rocks, returns December 2-23 for its 9th annual presentation. This "shiny, new and dangerously irreverent holiday production" (New York Times) features your favorite kids from Christmas stories-all grown up, shaken, stirred, and served with a twist.

Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero commented, "As we continue to navigate these uncertain times, I'm thrilled to share these plays which speak so specifically to the human condition - stories of self-reflection, deep love, relationships, happiness, and change. There's also a great deal of joy and laughter in this season, something I think we all need right now. As TheaterWorks Hartford returns to in-person events, it was equally important to include virtual work in our upcoming season. It allows us to continue and expand our commitment to new work. Also, by making our entire season available online, TheaterWorks Hartford can connect with audiences all over the world, while giving local audiences options on how they would like to connect as we move forward."