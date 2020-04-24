TheaterWorks Announces Updates to 2019/20 Season

TheaterWorks Hartford announced important updates impacting its 19/20 Season.

Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero said "Considering the huge challenges we face in the months ahead, we've made the heartbreaking decision to cancel the final two shows of our current 19-20 season." The Cake originally slotted into March had been postponed until June. It has now been cancelled. FUN HOME which would have been staged in August has been pushed into the 20/21 Season.

Rob continued "We are so grateful for the support we've received from our patrons. It means the world to us. Like so many, we're making very hard decisions right now in an effort to sustain the organization."

TheaterWorks will announce its 20/21 Season in a few weeks. Until then the theater is working hard to stay connected to audiences and continues to offer free weekly programming including its popular LIVING ROOM music series and GET SAUCED (streaming live on FB and IG).

Rob closed by saying "We will be together again once it is SAFE to do so. Our 20/21 SEASON is our 35th season and we look forward to celebrating it with all of you."





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You