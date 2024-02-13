Theater Barn Presents An Evening of One Acts This March

Following on the heels of their wildly successful and sold out run of Clue, the Ridgefield Theater Barn will open their ever popular An Evening of One Acts Friday, March 8th. The 2024 production will feature 8 short plays and will be presented Friday and Saturday evenings from March 8th to the 30th at 8pm, with Sunday matinees March 17th and 24th at 2pm. Special performances are March 17th ("Pay-What-You-Want") and March 29th (Alcohol-Free evening).

An Evening of One Acts is an annual production of original unpublished works selected by the One Acts Committee from over 250 submitted plays from playwrights both local and across the globe.

Plays to be presented are 10...9...8... by Guy R. Newsham, directed by Matt Pagliaro, featuring Tim Brandt, JoJo Keane, and Allison Valentino; I Just Sneezed with a Mouthful of Coffee and I Don't Recommend It by Scott Mullen, directed by Pia Haas, featuring Daniel Basiletti and Jennifer Hankla; Location, Location, Location by Rich Orloff, directed by Hunter Brady, featuring Bill Warncke and Tami McCarthy; Mr. M's Slaughterous Thoughts by Ryan Armstrong, directed by Michael Ferrara, featuring JoJo Keane, Bill Warncke, and Maria Allen; Precipice by Alex Dremman, directed by Mark Hankla, featuring David Imm and Erin Sullivan; Sea Change by L. W. Lucas Hasten, directed by Linda Seay, featuring Laura Haynes and Brian DeToma; Staging by Kate Danley, directed by Craig David Rosen, featuring Kristin Aug, Jennifer Hankla, David Imm, Addis Engel, and Cheryl Hughes; The Home for Retired Canadian Girlfriends by John Bavoso, directed by Nancy Ponturo, and featuring Daniel Basiletti and Katie Kozlowski.

Tickets and more information

The Barn maintains their signature cabaret theater style, and audience members are encouraged to bring food and drink to enjoy before the show. Light refreshments are also available in the lobby. Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors, students, and veterans and doors open one hour prior to curtain. More information and reservations are available at www.ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org