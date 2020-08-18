Theater Barn Names Stacie Moye and Anya Caravella To Lead Newly Restructured Kids' Program

The Executive Director of the theatre shared, 'This time of forced closing has allowed the RTB to closely examine all aspects of our organization,'

The Ridgefield Theater Barn has announced the new leadership and creative team for the Theater Barn Kids' program. "These times of forced closing have allowed the RTB to closely examine all aspects of our organization with an eye on our eventual expansion," says Executive Director Pamme Jones. "This restructuring is the foundation of a 'ground-up' philosophy that we have committed to in order to begin our capital campaign and will broaden our ability to pursue grants and donor opportunities that will make our expansion possible. As a theater, we chose to see the Covid closure as an opportunity," says Jones.

Part of that restructuring focused on one of the cornerstones of their organization, the Theater Barn Kids' program. Stacie Moye, who most recently worked with New York City public schools as the Production Advisor for Broadway Bound, will be coming aboard as the RTBK Theater Program Director. Holding an MA in Theater Education from Emerson College, Stacie brings decades of experience in children's theater and education. "I first met Stacie a couple of years ago when she came to interview to direct our production of A Year With Frog & Toad and was impressed by her. When we began our recruiting process, I gave Stacie a call. We are incredibly delighted that the timing and stars have aligned, and excited to have her join the RTB family," says Jones.

Partnering with Ms. Moye as the RTBK Music Program Director, to collaborate on a robust and re-vamped Kids' program, Anya Caravella requires no introduction to the RTBK families, as she's been musically directing since 2016 and launched the popular Glee program. A graduate of Pacific Lutheran University, Anya studied classical voice in Milan and is also an accomplished actress. Through Anya's initiative and enthusiasm, the RTB vocal program has expanded to run year-round, and her artistic vision and community engagement has helped to shape the musical programming at the RTB. For all these reasons, the Theater Barn is overjoyed that she has agreed to step into the newly expanded role of RTBK Musical Program Director.

