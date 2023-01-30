Theater Barn GLEE Workshops To Begin This February

The hugely popular Glee and Glee, Jr. workshops offered by Ridgefield Theater Barn will begin their Spring sessions Saturday, February 4th. Registration is open and there are a few spaces remaining.

Glee workshops are geared toward kids grades 6 through 9 and not only emphasize voice and music but add in the basics of harmony and choreography. Glee Jr., for our younger singers, grades 3 to 5, teaches the fundamentals of music and voice, while also navigating the skills required to sing in a group. Both classes are jam-packed with activities like singing & rhythm games, learning proper singing technique, and will conclude with a choreographed performance for parents and friends at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Ridgefield. Anya Caravella, vocal coach and NY/CT musical theater actress, will be instructing these delightful, fun & educational Glee Clubs!

As with all workshops at the Barn, the programs are non-audition based, inclusive to all and offer a fun, nurturing environment where kids can be themselves. Due to the generous support of Arts for Everyone, financial aid and scholarships are available to any student.

Other workshop offerings currently open for registration are a Teen Improv Intensive and Youth Spring Musical, Willy Wonka Jr, both slated to start March 28th.

For more information, including full descriptions, a complete schedule, workshop and package prices, and registration details, please visit the Barn website, www.ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.