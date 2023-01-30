Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theater Barn GLEE Workshops To Begin This February

Other workshop offerings currently open for registration are a Teen Improv Intensive and Youth Spring Musical, Willy Wonka Jr, both slated to start March 28th.

Jan. 30, 2023  

The hugely popular Glee and Glee, Jr. workshops offered by Ridgefield Theater Barn will begin their Spring sessions Saturday, February 4th. Registration is open and there are a few spaces remaining.

Glee workshops are geared toward kids grades 6 through 9 and not only emphasize voice and music but add in the basics of harmony and choreography. Glee Jr., for our younger singers, grades 3 to 5, teaches the fundamentals of music and voice, while also navigating the skills required to sing in a group. Both classes are jam-packed with activities like singing & rhythm games, learning proper singing technique, and will conclude with a choreographed performance for parents and friends at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Ridgefield. Anya Caravella, vocal coach and NY/CT musical theater actress, will be instructing these delightful, fun & educational Glee Clubs!

As with all workshops at the Barn, the programs are non-audition based, inclusive to all and offer a fun, nurturing environment where kids can be themselves. Due to the generous support of Arts for Everyone, financial aid and scholarships are available to any student.

For more information, including full descriptions, a complete schedule, workshop and package prices, and registration details, please visit the Barn website, www.ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.




Westport Country Playhouse Announces Revised 2023 Season Photo
Westport Country Playhouse Announces Revised 2023 Season
Westport Country Playhouse has reduced its 2023 season to three productions from the previously announced five. The change reflects the impact that COVID has had, and continues to have, on the Playhouse and the performing arts community nationwide, according to the Playhouse board of trustees and staff leadership.
Ivoryton Playhouse to Hold Auditions for THE SOUND OF MUSIC in February Photo
Ivoryton Playhouse to Hold Auditions for THE SOUND OF MUSIC in February
The Ivoryton Playhouse will be holding local auditions for non Equity actors for a summer production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC.
Joriah Kwamé, Beth Malone & More to Join 11th Annual Johnny Mercer Foundation W Photo
Joriah Kwamé, Beth Malone & More to Join 11th Annual Johnny Mercer Foundation Writers Grove at Goodspeed Musicals 
Now celebrating its 11th anniversary, Goodspeed Musicals has announced the participants for the annual Johnny Mercer Foundation Writers Grove at Goodspeed Musicals which will be held January 31 - February 27 on the Goodspeed campus in East Haddam, Connecticut.
Yale Indigenous Performing Arts Program Announces Annual Playwriting and Acting Contests Photo
Yale Indigenous Performing Arts Program Announces Annual Playwriting and Acting Contests
The Yale Indigenous Performing Arts Program (YIPAP) is currently accepting submissions for both the 8th Annual Young Native Playwrights Contest (Deadline: March 1), and the 3rd Annual Misty Upham Award for Young Native Actors (Deadline: Feb 28th). Native artists 25 and under are eligible to submit to both awards.  

